Bengal Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Manan Vohra Smashes Half-Century

Bengal Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Chandigarh In Control
Chandigarh skipper Manan Vohara is leading from the front and have smashed a half-century as well. Arslan Z Khan was also batting well but Shahbaz Ahmed got the better of him on 26 runs.
Chandigarh 134/2 (25)
Bengal Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Mohammed Shami Strikes
Chandigarh are off to a great start but have lost an important wicket inside the powerplay. Arjun Azad, who was looking good, was clean-bowled by the veteran pacer, Mohammed Shami in the seventh over. Azad departed after scoring 31 off just 18.
Chandigarh 60/1 (9.4)
Bengal Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs
Chandigarh: Arslan Khan, Manan Vohra(c), Arjun Azad, Tushar Joshi, Nikhil Thakur(w), Sanyam Saini, Taranpreet Singh, Jagjit Singh, Nishunk Birla, Rohit Dhanda, Hartejassvi Kapoor
Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Abishek Porel(w), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami, Vishal Sunil Bhati, Mukesh Kumar
Bengal Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Bengal won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Bengal Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Welcome
Good Morning to each and everyone joining us for the Bengal Vs Chandigarh live coverage. This is the start of our blog, stay tuned for all the live updates, scores and more.