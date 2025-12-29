Bengal Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Manan Vohra Smashes Half-Century

File photo of Bengal cricketer Mohammed Shami. | Photo: File

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy round 3 match between Bengal and Chandigarh in a Elite Group B clash at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. After a tough loss to Baroda, Bengal is looking for redemption, and all eyes will be on speedster Mohammed Shami, who is using this tournament to build match fitness. Chandigarh are currently winless as they are coming on the back of a heavy defeat against Uttar Pradesh. The contest is going to be very fierce so don't miss a moment and stay tuned to our live blog for the real-time updates, toss update, playing XIs and more.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Dec 2025, 10:53:37 am IST Bengal Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Chandigarh In Control Chandigarh skipper Manan Vohara is leading from the front and have smashed a half-century as well. Arslan Z Khan was also batting well but Shahbaz Ahmed got the better of him on 26 runs. Chandigarh 134/2 (25)

29 Dec 2025, 09:49:28 am IST Bengal Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Mohammed Shami Strikes Chandigarh are off to a great start but have lost an important wicket inside the powerplay. Arjun Azad, who was looking good, was clean-bowled by the veteran pacer, Mohammed Shami in the seventh over. Azad departed after scoring 31 off just 18. Chandigarh 60/1 (9.4)

29 Dec 2025, 09:18:17 am IST Bengal Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs Chandigarh: Arslan Khan, Manan Vohra(c), Arjun Azad, Tushar Joshi, Nikhil Thakur(w), Sanyam Saini, Taranpreet Singh, Jagjit Singh, Nishunk Birla, Rohit Dhanda, Hartejassvi Kapoor Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Abishek Porel(w), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami, Vishal Sunil Bhati, Mukesh Kumar

29 Dec 2025, 09:10:06 am IST Bengal Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update Bengal won the toss and opted to bowl first.