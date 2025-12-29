Bengal Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Manan Vohra Smashes Half-Century

Bengal Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: The East Indian outfit will look to bounce back from their defeat to Baroda in their previous outing whereas their North Indian opponents will be hoping to register their first victory of the VHT 2025-26 season

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bengal Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26
File photo of Bengal cricketer Mohammed Shami. | Photo: File
Welcome to our live coverage of the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy round 3 match between Bengal and Chandigarh in a Elite Group B clash at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. After a tough loss to Baroda, Bengal is looking for redemption, and all eyes will be on speedster Mohammed Shami, who is using this tournament to build match fitness. Chandigarh are currently winless as they are coming on the back of a heavy defeat against Uttar Pradesh. The contest is going to be very fierce so don't miss a moment and stay tuned to our live blog for the real-time updates, toss update, playing XIs and more.
LIVE UPDATES

Bengal Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Chandigarh In Control

Chandigarh skipper Manan Vohara is leading from the front and have smashed a half-century as well. Arslan Z Khan was also batting well but Shahbaz Ahmed got the better of him on 26 runs.

Chandigarh 134/2 (25)

Bengal Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Mohammed Shami Strikes

Chandigarh are off to a great start but have lost an important wicket inside the powerplay. Arjun Azad, who was looking good, was clean-bowled by the veteran pacer, Mohammed Shami in the seventh over. Azad departed after scoring 31 off just 18.

Chandigarh 60/1 (9.4)

Bengal Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs

Chandigarh: Arslan Khan, Manan Vohra(c), Arjun Azad, Tushar Joshi, Nikhil Thakur(w), Sanyam Saini, Taranpreet Singh, Jagjit Singh, Nishunk Birla, Rohit Dhanda, Hartejassvi Kapoor

Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Abishek Porel(w), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami, Vishal Sunil Bhati, Mukesh Kumar

Bengal Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update

Bengal won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Bengal Vs Chandigarh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Welcome

Good Morning to each and everyone joining us for the Bengal Vs Chandigarh live coverage. This is the start of our blog, stay tuned for all the live updates, scores and more.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 3 LIVE Score: Shardul Gets Four Wickets; Abhishek Dimissed For Punjab

  2. Karnataka Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jagadeesan Reaches Fifty; TN Make Good Start In South Derby

  3. Kerala Vs Madhya Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ankit Sharma Strikes Twice As MP’s Slow Start Turns Ugly

  4. Chhattisgarh Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Amandeep Khare, Ajay Mandal Hold Firm | CHA 39/4 (11.5)

  5. Delhi Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Desai, Jadeja Steady Start | SAU 101/2 (18.3)

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Centre Provides Y-Plus Security To West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal Amid SIR Row

  3. The Defiant Voice: Mehmood Pracha On The Unnao Case

  4. Right-Wing Activists Disrupt Birthday Party Over ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

  5. SC To Hear CBI’s Plea On Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Sentence On Monday; Protest Erupts At Jantar Mantar

Entertainment News

  1. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  3. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  4. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  5. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Replug: Almost Real, But Not Quite

  2. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  3. Elon Musk Criticises Canadian Healthcare System After Death Of Indian-Origin Man

  4. Putin Warns Russia Will Use Force To Achieve War Goals If Peace Efforts Fail

  5. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

Latest Stories

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. Taurus January 2026 Horoscope: Financial Stability, Career Shifts, Emotional Growth, And Health Awareness

  3. Delhi Air Quality Slips To Very Poor As AQI Hits 390, Orange Alert Issued

  4. Crystal Palace 0-1 Spurs, EPL 2025-26: Eagles Beaten At Home Through Archie Gray's First Senior Goal

  5. Gemini January 2026 Horoscope: Career Challenges, Financial Gains, Romantic Progress, And Health Caution

  6. AISPLB Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh

  7. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s IND-W Vs SL-W Match – Check Result

  8. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Pathaan, Becomes 7th Highest-Grossing Indian Film