South Africa Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st ODI: SA-W Go Up Against IRE-W In East London - Toss, Playing XIs Soon

SA-W take on IRE-W in the 1st ODI in East London
SA-W have already clinched the T20I series
Wolvaardt's side are the runners-up from the 2025 Women's ODI WC
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st ODI between South Africa women and Ireland women, to be played at the Buffalo Park, East London on December 13, Saturday. The Proteas Women come into this series, on the back of a thumping 2-0 victory in the T20Is.
Gaby Lewis-led IRE-W will look to make a match out the 1st game against the ODI World Cup 2025 runners-up. Laura Wolvaardt and co will walk into this fixture as firm favourites but some smart play from the visitors, could turn the tide in their favour.
Catch the scorecard and ball-by-ball updates from SA-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI:
SA-W vs IRE-W, 1st ODI: Squads
South Africa ODI squad: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Leah Jones, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Miane Smit, Faye Tunnicliffe, Dane van Niekerk.
Ireland ODI squad: Gaby Lewis (captain), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Laura Delany, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Aimee Maguire, Jane Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell.
SA-W vs IRE-W, 1st ODI: Live Streaming
Ireland women's tour of South Africa is being broadcast on Star Sports network in India whereas the live streaming will be available on JioCinema and FanCode app and website in India.