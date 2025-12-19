South Africa Women Vs Ireland Women Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: Check Toss & Playing XIs Update

Ireland skipper Gaby Lewis won the toss and decided to bat first in the series concluding 3rd ODI against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Check the playing XIs and live streaming details below

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
South Africa Women Vs Ireland Women Live Streaming, 3rd ODI
Laura Woolvaardt during the warm-up before the 3rd ODI between South Africa and Ireland Photo: X/proteaswomencsa
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Africa welcome Ireland for the series concluding 3rd ODI

  • Irish skipper Gaby Lewis won the toss and chose to bat first

  • Check the playing XIs below

Laura Woolvaardt's South African Women's team will be aiming to complete a 3-0 whitewash of Ireland in the series concluding ODI match at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Earlier in the series, the Proteas claimed back-to-back one sided victories to claim an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODIs. This was South Africa's first one-day action since losing the ICC Women's World Cup final against India last month.

In the 1st ODI, the South Africans chased down a low total of 210 within 36.5 overs, courtesy of player of the match Sune Luus and Miane Smit, who remained not out at 66 and 56 respectively.

At Gqeberha, for the 2nd ODI, skipper Laura Woolvaardt led from the front, smashing a terrific 124 off 111 from the top. Her knock was further complimented by Sune Luus (114 off 113) and Dan van Niekerk (88 off 47) as South Africa posted a mammoth 375.

In response, Ireland staged a strong fightback, reaching as closer as 301, thanks to skipper Gaby Lewis' 45, Amy Hunter's 64 and Orla Prendergast's 97 off 86.

The Irish women will be wanting to maximize their performance, avoid a whitewash and conclude the series with a win, regardless of the nature of it.

Related Content
Related Content

South Africa Women Vs Ireland Women, 3rd ODI: Toss Update

Ireland won the toss and chose to bat first at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

South Africa Women Vs Ireland Women, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

Ireland Women: Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis (C), Coulter Reilly (WK), Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Laura Delany, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire, Aimee Maguire

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Karabo Meso, Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk, Faye Tunnicliffe, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Leah Jones, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayanda Hlubi, Nonkululeko Mlaba

South Africa Women Vs Ireland Women, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

The series concluding 3rd ODI between South Africa and Ireland will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: IND Target Series Win Against SA

  2. India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Aaron George And Vihaan Malhotra Put Blue Colts In Commanding Position

  3. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: Minhas Taking Shaheens Closer To Target | PAK 61/1 (7)

  4. India's T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Preview, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Press Conference

  5. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Travis Head Slams Yet Another Ton In Adelaide As England Falter

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  5. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Images Against Darkness: 100 Years Of The Indian Communist Movement And The Culture Of Rebellion, In Photos

  2. The SHANTI Bill, 2025: The Unmaking Of Nuclear Accountability

  3. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

  4. Resort Linked To Eknath Shinde’s Brother Supplied Food To Drug Unit: Shiv Sena (UBT)

  5. NIA Arrests Kashmir Resident In Red Fort Blast Case; Ninth Arrest So Far

Entertainment News

  1. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  2. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  3. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  4. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Asim Munir Faces Pressure As US Pushes Pakistan To Send Troops For Trump's 20-Point Gaza Plan

  2. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  3. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  4. Bondi Beach Terror Suspect Was Hyderabad Native With Indian Passport

  5. Israel Advances Plan To Build 9000 New Housing Units In An Illegal Settlement

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm