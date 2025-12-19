South Africa Women Vs Ireland Women Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: Check Toss & Playing XIs Update

South Africa welcome Ireland for the series concluding 3rd ODI
Irish skipper Gaby Lewis won the toss and chose to bat first
Check the playing XIs below
Laura Woolvaardt's South African Women's team will be aiming to complete a 3-0 whitewash of Ireland in the series concluding ODI match at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
Earlier in the series, the Proteas claimed back-to-back one sided victories to claim an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODIs. This was South Africa's first one-day action since losing the ICC Women's World Cup final against India last month.
In the 1st ODI, the South Africans chased down a low total of 210 within 36.5 overs, courtesy of player of the match Sune Luus and Miane Smit, who remained not out at 66 and 56 respectively.
At Gqeberha, for the 2nd ODI, skipper Laura Woolvaardt led from the front, smashing a terrific 124 off 111 from the top. Her knock was further complimented by Sune Luus (114 off 113) and Dan van Niekerk (88 off 47) as South Africa posted a mammoth 375.
In response, Ireland staged a strong fightback, reaching as closer as 301, thanks to skipper Gaby Lewis' 45, Amy Hunter's 64 and Orla Prendergast's 97 off 86.
The Irish women will be wanting to maximize their performance, avoid a whitewash and conclude the series with a win, regardless of the nature of it.
South Africa Women Vs Ireland Women, 3rd ODI: Toss Update
Ireland won the toss and chose to bat first at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
South Africa Women Vs Ireland Women, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs
Ireland Women: Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis (C), Coulter Reilly (WK), Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Laura Delany, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire, Aimee Maguire
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Karabo Meso, Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk, Faye Tunnicliffe, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Leah Jones, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayanda Hlubi, Nonkululeko Mlaba
The series concluding 3rd ODI between South Africa and Ireland will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website.