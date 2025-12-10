South Africa Women Vs Ireland Women Live Score, 3rd T20I: Proteas Seek Clean Sweep As Visitors Chase Consolation Win

South Africa Women Vs Ireland Women Live Score, 3rd T20I: Get the ball-by-ball score and commentary from the series concluding T20I at the Willowmoore Park Cricket Stadium

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
South Africa Women Vs Ireland Women Live Score 3rd T20I
Laura Woolvaardt after scoring her century against Ireland in the 1st T20I Photo: X/Proteaswomen
After showcasing their domination across the previous two T20Is, Laura Woolvaardt's South Africa will look for another comfortable victory and complete a 3-0 whitewash in the series concluding match against Ireland at the Willowmoore part in Benoni.

The South African team have been on fire since the start of the series, registering big margin wins to claim an unassailable 2-0 lead heading into the 3rd T20I today.

It is South Africa's first competitive appearance since losing the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 last month.

They won the first T20I against Ireland by 105 runs as the visitors were folded for just 115 in response to a mammoth 220 in Capetown, where Laura Woolvaardt starred with her 115 off just 56 balls.

In the 2nd T20I, the Proteas registered another 200-run total through some fine knocks from Faye Tunnicliffe (51 off 42), Sune Luus (37 off 24), Van Niekerk (41 off 19) and Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon's quickfire 16 runs.

This time, the Irish team were restricted to 136/3 as they went down fighting as Orla Prendergast's half-century did not prove enough.

Follow The Live Ball-By-Ball Updates From SA-W Vs IRE-W, 3rd T20I:

South Africa Women Vs Ireland Women, 3rd T20I: Squads

South Africa Women: Faye Tunnicliffe, Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt(c), Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Nondumiso Shangase, Seshnie Naidu, Karabo Meso, Annerie Dercksen, Masabata Klaas

Ireland Women: Amy Hunter(w), Gaby Lewis(c), Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany, Arlene Kelly, Alana Dalzell, Cara Murray, Aimee Maguire, Jane Maguire, Ava Canning, Coulter Reilly, Louise Little, Lara McBride

×

