ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India's Road To Final - Match By Match Journey

India vs Sri Lanka – Sept 30, 2025

In their opening match at Guwahati, India recovered from a shaky mid-innings spell to dominate Sri Lanka. Put into bat, the hosts posted 271 thanks to a strong middle order contribution. The bowlers then backed it up, bowling Sri Lanka out for 211 with eight balls to spare. The victory set the tone: India showed they could both build and defend totals, setting a foundation of belief for the weeks ahead.