ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India's Road To Final - Match By Match Journey

India Women created history in Navi Mumbai as Jemimah Rodrigues delivered one of the greatest knocks in Women’s World Cup history, smashing an unbeaten century to guide the team to a record-breaking chase and a stunning five-wicket victory over Australia in the semifinal.
The atmosphere at the DY Patil Stadium was electric as India pulled off one of their most memorable wins, booking a well-deserved spot in the final. They will now face South Africa in the final which is scheduled to take place on November 2 in Navi Mumbai.
India's Road To ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025
India vs Sri Lanka – Sept 30, 2025
In their opening match at Guwahati, India recovered from a shaky mid-innings spell to dominate Sri Lanka. Put into bat, the hosts posted 271 thanks to a strong middle order contribution. The bowlers then backed it up, bowling Sri Lanka out for 211 with eight balls to spare. The victory set the tone: India showed they could both build and defend totals, setting a foundation of belief for the weeks ahead.
India vs Pakistan – Oct 5, 2025
Facing Pakistan in Colombo, India stamped their authority with an 88-run win, reinforcing their dominance in head-to-head battles. The top order laid a good platform, and the bowlers executed a disciplined performance to restrict Pakistan comfortably. While the conditions were different, this win helped India strengthen their mental edge and showed they could handle group-stage pressure, setting momentum for tougher matches ahead.
India vs South Africa – October 9, 2025
In a tense early group stage battle at the Women’s World Cup, India took on South Africa at Visakhapatnam but came up just short. Indian batters tried to build momentum, Richa Ghosh’s aggressive 94 stood out, but they were eventually restricted to 251 runs. South Africa pushed through thanks to Nadine de Klerk’s blistering 84-ball knock of 84* and held their nerve to clinch the win by three wickets.
India vs Australia – October 12, 2025
India faced defending champions Australia in a league match in Visakhapatnam. Asked to bat first, the Women in Blue posted a mammoth total of 330 runs, with the help some terrific knock from the top-order batters. However, even 330 runs weren't enough as Australian skipper Alyssa Healy's 142-run knock took the game away from India as the Australia team won the match by three wickets.
India vs England – October 19, 2025
At Indore, India faced England in a dramatic clash that had everything, a strong start, a valiant chase, and heartbreaking finish. England posted 288/8 after Heather Knight’s century (109) and solid support from Amy Jones (56). India responded impressively: Smriti Mandhana 88, Harmanpreet Kaur 70, and Deepti Sharma 50 raised hopes of victory. But India fell agonisingly short, finishing at 284/6 and losing by just four runs.
India vs New Zealand – Oct 23, 2025
With semi-final qualification on the line, India turned up in style at Navi Mumbai, posting a record-opening stand of 212 thanks to Smriti Mandhana’s 109 and Pratika Rawal’s 122. New Zealand reached 271 in reply, but India’s total was just too strong, leaving no doubt about their knockout ambitions.
India vs Bangladesh - Oct 26, 2025
India wrapped up their league-stage campaign at the 2025 Women’s World Cup with a rain-interrupted clash against Bangladesh at Navi Mumbai. Bangladesh, batting first, managed 119 for 9 in 27 overs as India’s bowlers kept them in check, left-arm spinner Radha Yadav claimed 3 wickets for just 30 runs and Sree Charani chipped in with 2-23. India began their chase strongly, reaching 57 without loss in 8.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 34*; Amanjot Kaur 15*) before rain intervened and ended the contest.
India vs Australia – Oct 30, 2025 (Semi-Final)
India created history in the semi-final at Navi Mumbai, chasing a mammoth 339 to beat defending champions Australia and reach their first Women’s World Cup final since 2017. Australia had piled up 338/9 thanks to Phoebe Litchfield’s 119 and key fifties from Perry and Gardner. India responded with unmatched composure, Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127* anchored the chase, and with support from captain Harmanpreet Kaur and others, India sealed the record-breaking victory with nine balls to spare.