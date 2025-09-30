India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Update, ODI World Cup 2025: IND-W Bat First In Guwahati Against SL-W

IND-W bat first against SL-W in the opening match of the Women's ODI WC
Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be favourites going into this fixture
IND have never won the ODI WC
Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women will be batting first against Sri Lanka Women in match 1 of the ICC ODI Women's World Cup 2025, to be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday, September 30.
IND-W Vs SL-W, ICC ODI Women's World Cup 2025: Playing XIs:
Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera
India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani
IND-W Vs SL-W, ICC ODI Women's World Cup 2025: Captain Quotes:
Harmanpreet Kaur | India captain: We were looking to bowl as well. Looks (pitch) very good, hopefully we will put up a good score. Everyone is fit, we are going in with three spinners and two pacers. She (Smriti) has always been great for us, hopefully she continues to do well. Today is a great opportunity to play good cricket again.
Chamari Athapaththu | Sri Lanka captain: We are bowling first. I am pretty confident about my bowling unit so we are bowling first. It is a good batting track but there could be some dew later on. We are going with seven batters. The prep has been good. Next five games we are playing in Sri Lanka, I hope we can bring out our best in the comp.
IND-W Vs SL-W, ICC ODI Women's World Cup 2025: Live Streaming Info
Where to watch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women
The India and Sri Lanka match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels in India. The IND vs SL of the Women’s World Cup 2025 will also be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.