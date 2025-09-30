India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Guwahati Weather Forecast And Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report

India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Get the Guwahati weather forecast and pitch report for the IND-W vs SL-W tournament opener on Tuesday, 30 September, at Barsapara Stadium

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Womens World Cup Guwahati Weather Forecast Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report
Indian players during a training session ahead of their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face Sri Lanka in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 opener at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati, on Tuesday, September 30

  • Scattered thunderstorms expected, 25–35°C, 68% humidity; batting-friendly pitch with early help for pacers and later spin

  • India bounced back from a warm-up loss to beat New Zealand; key stats favour India to win, though Sri Lanka could surprise

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 starts with India facing Sri Lanka in the tournament opener at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, September 30.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co lost their first warm-up match against England by a huge 153-run margin but bounced back strongly with a four-wicket win over New Zealand in their second outing.

As for their opponents, Sri Lanka’s opening warm-up against Pakistan was washed out, while in their second game, Chamari Athapaththu’s side fell agonisingly short, losing to Bangladesh by just one run.

India lost their first warm-up match but managed to regroup quickly, which could prove vital in a long tournament. On the other hand, the Lankans are still searching for rhythm after a frustrating start.

Looking at IND-W vs SL-W key stats, India clearly hold the edge, both in terms of head-to-head record and squad balance. The Indians look favourites to control the contest, with a batting lineup that stretches deep and a bowling attack capable of striking early.

Related Content
Related Content

As for the tournament opener's preview, India’s form and firepower point towards Harmanpreet’s side beginning their World Cup campaign with a win. However, Sri Lanka’s unpredictability and knack for springing surprises could still make for an intriguing start to the tournament.

For fans eager to catch the action, the India vs Sri Lanka live streaming of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup opener will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

The match will also be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels, ensuring supporters don’t miss a moment of the tournament’s curtain-raiser from Guwahati.

India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Guwahati Weather Forecast

The weather in Guwahati ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup opener looks dicey, with scattered thunderstorms expected on Tuesday. Conditions will remain generally cloudy, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers predicted.

The temperature is likely to hover between a minimum of 25°C and a maximum of 35°C, while humidity will be around 68 percent. Winds are expected at 10 km/h, and there is a 40 percent chance of precipitation. Showers and even a thunderstorm are likely late Tuesday night and could carry through to Wednesday afternoon, which may impact playing conditions at the Barsapara Stadium.

India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati usually serves up a batting-friendly pitch, with reliable bounce that allows players to play their strokes with confidence.

Fast bowlers can get some early help from the surface thanks to the pace on offer, but as the innings progresses, the track tends to slow down and bring spinners into the game. Even so, it largely stays favourable for batting, and high scores are often on the cards, making the toss an important factor.

India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Squads

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Shree Charani

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Dewmi Vihanga, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Nilakshi de Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Imesha Dulani

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Guwahati Weather Forecast And Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report

  2. India Vs Sri Lanka Prediction, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  3. Nepal Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: NEP Win By 90 Runs, Claim First-Ever Series Victory Over Test-Playing Nation

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka Preview, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Harmanpreet And Co Eye Winning Start To Home Campaign

  5. India Vs West Indies Tests: Alzarri Joseph Joins Shamar Joseph On Injury List Ahead Of Series

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

  3. Daniil Medvedev Vs Alexander Zverev, China Open: Russian Topples Second Seed To Enter Semis

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Casper Ruud to Reach Japan Open Final After First Set Scare

  5. Iga Swiatek Through To Round Of 16 At China Open After Camila Osorio Retires Hurt

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Spiti Becomes India’s First Cold Desert Reserve Under UNESCO

  2. Limited Attendance At Cremation Of Protestors Who Died For Ladakh’s Statehood, Sixth Schedule Demand

  3. Leh Apex Body Refuses Talks with Centre until Peace Returns to Ladakh

  4. Day In Pics: September 29, 2025

  5. Prashant Kishor Declares War, Threatens Exposes Against JDU And BJP Leaders

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  3. The Raja Saab Trailer: Prabhas Starrer Promises A Thrilling Horror Comedy With Perfect Blend Of Scares And Laughs

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Report: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Lags Behind Kantara Chapter 1

  5. Shrimad Ramayan’s 8-Year-Old Actor Veer Sharma And His Brother Die In Kota Apartment Fire

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

  2. Peru's Gen Z Protest against President Boluarte Leaves At Least 19 Injured

  3. Typhoon Bualoi: Deadly Storm Devastates Vietnam After Philippines Rampage

  4. Israel's Haifa Honours Indian Soldiers, Updates Textbooks To Credit Their Role In WWI Liberation

  5. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

Latest Stories

  1. Israel's Haifa Honours Indian Soldiers, Updates Textbooks To Credit Their Role In WWI Liberation

  2. Goa Rain Forecast: Yellow Alert in Effect as Heavy Showers Continue Through October

  3. Cycling Road World Championships 2025: Pogacar Defends Title With Solo Triumph In Rwanda

  4. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Report: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Lags Behind Kantara Chapter 1

  6. Dr. Vashisth Das - Don’t Miss A Beat, Take Charge Of Heart Health Before It’s Too Late

  7. Iran Hangs Man Accused Of Being A Key Mossad Spy

  8. Peru's Gen Z Protest against President Boluarte Leaves At Least 19 Injured