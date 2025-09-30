India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Guwahati Weather Forecast And Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report

India face Sri Lanka in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 opener at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati, on Tuesday, September 30
Scattered thunderstorms expected, 25–35°C, 68% humidity; batting-friendly pitch with early help for pacers and later spin
India bounced back from a warm-up loss to beat New Zealand; key stats favour India to win, though Sri Lanka could surprise
The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 starts with India facing Sri Lanka in the tournament opener at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, September 30.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Co lost their first warm-up match against England by a huge 153-run margin but bounced back strongly with a four-wicket win over New Zealand in their second outing.
As for their opponents, Sri Lanka’s opening warm-up against Pakistan was washed out, while in their second game, Chamari Athapaththu’s side fell agonisingly short, losing to Bangladesh by just one run.
India lost their first warm-up match but managed to regroup quickly, which could prove vital in a long tournament. On the other hand, the Lankans are still searching for rhythm after a frustrating start.
Looking at IND-W vs SL-W key stats, India clearly hold the edge, both in terms of head-to-head record and squad balance. The Indians look favourites to control the contest, with a batting lineup that stretches deep and a bowling attack capable of striking early.
As for the tournament opener's preview, India’s form and firepower point towards Harmanpreet’s side beginning their World Cup campaign with a win. However, Sri Lanka’s unpredictability and knack for springing surprises could still make for an intriguing start to the tournament.
For fans eager to catch the action, the India vs Sri Lanka live streaming of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup opener will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
The match will also be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels, ensuring supporters don’t miss a moment of the tournament’s curtain-raiser from Guwahati.
India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Guwahati Weather Forecast
The weather in Guwahati ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup opener looks dicey, with scattered thunderstorms expected on Tuesday. Conditions will remain generally cloudy, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers predicted.
The temperature is likely to hover between a minimum of 25°C and a maximum of 35°C, while humidity will be around 68 percent. Winds are expected at 10 km/h, and there is a 40 percent chance of precipitation. Showers and even a thunderstorm are likely late Tuesday night and could carry through to Wednesday afternoon, which may impact playing conditions at the Barsapara Stadium.
India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report
The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati usually serves up a batting-friendly pitch, with reliable bounce that allows players to play their strokes with confidence.
Fast bowlers can get some early help from the surface thanks to the pace on offer, but as the innings progresses, the track tends to slow down and bring spinners into the game. Even so, it largely stays favourable for batting, and high scores are often on the cards, making the toss an important factor.
India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Squads
India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Shree Charani
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Dewmi Vihanga, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Nilakshi de Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Imesha Dulani