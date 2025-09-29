India Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs SL-W Match

Here is your TV, streaming guide for the first match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, to be played between Harmanpreet Kaur's India and Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka in Guwahati

India Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, ICC Womens Cricket World Cup: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs SL-W
Indian players during a training session ahead of their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Photo: PTI
  • India lost to England, won against New Zealand in warm-ups

  • Sri Lanka had one loss, one no result in tune-ups

  • ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match 1 to be telecast and live streamed

The Indian women's cricket team will aim to get their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 campaign underway with a strong performance against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener, in Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (September 30). Watch the IND-W vs SL-W match live on TV and online.

India geared up for the 50-over showpiece with mixed results. They lost their first warm-up match against England by a whopping 153 runs, but bounced back with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in their second tune-up game.

As for the Lankans, their opening warm-up clash with Pakistan was abandoned due to rain, and in the second encounter, Bangladesh edged out Chamari Athapaththu’s team by a narrow one-run margin.

Ahead of the face-off with the co-hosts, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed confidence that her side had a strong chance of lifting the World Cup. Her optimism goes beyond just home advantage.

"Chance toh kaafi zyada hai to be honest (We have genuine chance). I'm not saying this because we are going to have the home advantage," the skipper said at the pre-match press conference.

"The amount of cricket we have played and the results we have got in the recent past shows we have depth in our game, whether it's in batting or bowling. We have improved in a lot of areas.

"So the chances are there, but tomorrow is our first game so the main focus is on starting well and setting the tone for us, that is something we are looking forward to.

"It is a very exciting moment for us and I just want all of us to stay in a very positive frame of mind where we can give our best," Harmanpreet added. This will be the 36-year-old's 's fifth World Cup, but she will be leading India in an ODI World Cup for the first time.

India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match will be played in Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at 3pm IST.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match be telecast and live streamed?

The India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Squads

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Shree Charani

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Dewmi Vihanga, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Nilakshi de Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Imesha Dulani

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
