India face New Zealand in the second warm-up fixture ahead of ICC Women's World Cup 2025
Both the sides lost their first warm-up match of the tournament
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup begins September 30 in Guwahati and the final is scheduled for November 2
India and New Zealand are engaged against each other in what is the second and final warm-up fixture of the two sides ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The match is taking place at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
India Women vs New Zealand Women Toss Update
New Zealand Women have won the toss and decided to bat first against India Women.
Squads
New Zealand Women (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Bella James, Jess Kerr, Flora Devonshire, Eden Carson, Polly Inglis, Bree Illing, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair
India Women (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry, Amanjot Kaur
Since it is a warm-up match, the entire side can participate but only 11 players can be on the field at one time.
India were totally dominated by last World Cup's finalists, England, in their first warm-up match. New Zealand performed better but went down against an India A side in their first warm-up fixture.
India Vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup Warm-up Live Streaming
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand ICC Women’s ICC ODI World Cup warm-up match in India?
The India vs New Zealand ICC Women’s ODI World Cup warm-up match will not be televised. The Women's World Cup starting September 30 can be watched on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand ICC Women’s ODI World Cup warm-up match in India?
The India vs New Zealand ICC Women’s ODI World Cup warm-up match is not available for live streaming. The Women's World Cup starting September 30 can be streamed live on the JioHostar app and website.