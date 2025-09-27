India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-up Match: IND-W Bowling First, Rain Delays Start

Deepti Sharma in action Photo: BCCI Women

India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-up Match: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IND-W vs NZ-W warm-up match ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. India and New Zealand are both strong contenders to win the title but their weaknesses were laid bare in the first warm-up game that they played. India were absolutely thrashed by England while New zealand lost a rain-marred game against India A. This is the last time these two teams take the field before the World Cup begins. So, good performances will be a must. Check match updates right here

LIVE UPDATES

27 Sept 2025, 03:14:58 pm IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-up Match Rain has delayed the start in the warm-up fixture between India Women and New Zealand Women. The toss has taken place, and India Women have opted to bowl first once conditions allow.

27 Sept 2025, 02:57:52 pm IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-up Match Entire squad can participate New Zealand Women (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Bella James, Jess Kerr, Flora Devonshire, Eden Carson, Polly Inglis, Bree Illing, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair India Women (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry, Amanjot Kaur

27 Sept 2025, 02:44:36 pm IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-up Match New Zealand Women have won the toss and asked India Women to field first.

27 Sept 2025, 02:40:54 pm IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-up Match When IND-W played NZ-W the last time in a W-ODI, India won the match by 6 wickets and star batter Smriti Mandhana got a 100. All eyes will be on how our batters perform today hinting at the World Cup opener on September 30.

27 Sept 2025, 02:23:26 pm IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-up Match Before heading into this match, NZ-W played IND A-W on September 25. IND A-W won the match by 4 wickets. Shafali Verma made a blistering 70 off 48 balls for the winning side and for NZ-W, it was Isabella Gaze whose knock of 101 went in vain.

27 Sept 2025, 02:04:04 pm IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-up Match India were totally dominated by last year's finalists England in their first warm-up fixture. Indian bowlers were taken for runs while the batters struggled to make much. India vs England warm-up report

27 Sept 2025, 01:41:32 pm IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-up Match Check when and where you can watch the IND-W vs NZ-W clash in the women's World Cup warm-up fixtures India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025