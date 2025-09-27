India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-up Match: IND-W Bowling First, Rain Delays Start

India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-up Match
Rain has delayed the start in the warm-up fixture between India Women and New Zealand Women. The toss has taken place, and India Women have opted to bowl first once conditions allow.
Entire squad can participate
New Zealand Women (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Bella James, Jess Kerr, Flora Devonshire, Eden Carson, Polly Inglis, Bree Illing, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair
India Women (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry, Amanjot Kaur
New Zealand Women have won the toss and asked India Women to field first.
When IND-W played NZ-W the last time in a W-ODI, India won the match by 6 wickets and star batter Smriti Mandhana got a 100.
All eyes will be on how our batters perform today hinting at the World Cup opener on September 30.
Before heading into this match, NZ-W played IND A-W on September 25. IND A-W won the match by 4 wickets. Shafali Verma made a blistering 70 off 48 balls for the winning side and for NZ-W, it was Isabella Gaze whose knock of 101 went in vain.
India were totally dominated by last year's finalists England in their first warm-up fixture. Indian bowlers were taken for runs while the batters struggled to make much.
Check when and where you can watch the IND-W vs NZ-W clash in the women's World Cup warm-up fixtures
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IND-W vs NZ-W warm-up match ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025