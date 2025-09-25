India vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-ups: IND-W Win Toss, Opt To Field

India vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-up Match 4: Catch the toss update and other details for the IND-W vs ENG-W warm-up match taking place in Bengaluru

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs England, ICC Womens World Cup 2025 Warm-ups
India vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-ups Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India have put England to bat first in the warm-up match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025

  • The match is taking place at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru

  • This warm-up fixture is part of the final preparations for the World Cup, which begins on September 30

India won the toss and chose to field first in their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up match against England at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Thursday (September 25). Watch the India women vs England women cricket match live today.

This warm-up fixture is part of the final preparations for the World Cup, which begins on September 30 with a clash between co-hosts India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati. England face South Africa in their campaign opener on October 3, also in Guwahati.

The top four teams from the group stage will qualify for the semi-finals, to be played on October 29 and 30. The final is scheduled for November 2.

India Women Vs England Women Squads

India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Uma Chetry, Amanjot Kaur, and Jemimah Rodrigues.

England Women Squad: Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Em Arlott, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, and Heather Knight.

Related Content
Related Content

India vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-ups Live Streaming

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs England ICC Women’s ICC ODI World Cup warm-up match in India?

The India vs England ICC Women’s ODI World Cup warm-up match will not be televised. The Women's World Cup starting September 30 can be watched on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs England ICC Women’s ODI World Cup warm-up match in India?

The India vs England ICC Women’s ODI World Cup warm-up match is not available for live streaming. The Women's World Cup starting September 30 can be streamed live on the JioHostar app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For West Indies Tests Announced: Gill To Lead - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  2. India Vs Pakistan: BCCI Files Complaint Against Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan

  3. Shreyas Iyer's Break Request Confirmed As BCCI Announce Rest Of India Squad For Irani Trophy

  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Hunt Victory Over BAN In Virtual Semi-Final

  5. ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches 2025: Preview, Live Streaming, And Full Schedule

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Four Dead, 30 Injured as Ladakh Descends Into Chaos As Violence Erupts Over Statehood Demand

  2. Violence in Leh Leaves Four Dead, 70 Injured Amid Statehood Agitation

  3. BJP Alleges Congress Conspiracy Behind Ladakh Violence, Links Rahul Gandhi to 'Foreign Plot'

  4. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  5. Ladakh LG Imposes Curfew in Leh After Violent Statehood Protests Kill Four

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. India And China 'Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

  2. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

  3. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  4. Taiwan Floods: Typhoon Ragasa Kills 14 In Hualien, 129 Missing

  5. Rubio Backs US Tariff Hike On India For Purchasing Russian Oil

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 25, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Sagittarius, Pisces & More

  2. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  3. Is Gen Z Over-Connected Or Disconnected?

  4. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  5. Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Sardaar Ji 3 Row: My Film Was Shot Before Pahalgam Attack, But Now Matches Are Being Played

  6. Ladakh Weather Report: Clear Skies, Crisp Temperatures Between 9°C and 16°C

  7. Supreme Court Cautions Against Hasty Changes To Hindu Succession Act, Cites Risk To Social Structure

  8. Government Says Situation In Ladakh Under Control After Protests; 4 Killed, 80 Injured Amid Statehood Demand