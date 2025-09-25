India vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-ups: IND-W Win Toss, Opt To Field

India have put England to bat first in the warm-up match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025
The match is taking place at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru
This warm-up fixture is part of the final preparations for the World Cup, which begins on September 30
India won the toss and chose to field first in their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up match against England at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Thursday (September 25). Watch the India women vs England women cricket match live today.
This warm-up fixture is part of the final preparations for the World Cup, which begins on September 30 with a clash between co-hosts India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati. England face South Africa in their campaign opener on October 3, also in Guwahati.
The top four teams from the group stage will qualify for the semi-finals, to be played on October 29 and 30. The final is scheduled for November 2.
India Women Vs England Women Squads
India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Uma Chetry, Amanjot Kaur, and Jemimah Rodrigues.
England Women Squad: Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Em Arlott, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, and Heather Knight.
India vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-ups Live Streaming
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs England ICC Women’s ICC ODI World Cup warm-up match in India?
The India vs England ICC Women’s ODI World Cup warm-up match will not be televised. The Women's World Cup starting September 30 can be watched on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs England ICC Women’s ODI World Cup warm-up match in India?
The India vs England ICC Women’s ODI World Cup warm-up match is not available for live streaming. The Women's World Cup starting September 30 can be streamed live on the JioHostar app and website.