India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

India and New Zealand face each other in their second and final warm-up game ahead of Women's World Cup
Both India and New Zealand lost their first warm-up match going into the World Cup
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup begins September 30 in Guwahati and the final is scheduled for November 2
India and New Zealand will both play their final warm-up fixture going into the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 against each other at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. India and New Zealand both come into the second warm-up match of the tournament after defeats in their first such fixtures. Check where to watch IND-W vs NZ-W warm-up match today.
In the first warm-up clash, India were thrashed by England by 153 runs. England set an imposing total of 340 for nine in their 50 overs. In response, India could only manage 187 runs before England bowled them out in 34 overs.
New Zealand lost to India A side in their first warm-up fixture. Isabella Gaze hit a century in the lower order but the bowling did not quite trouble India A batters who won the game by four wickets.
India vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-ups Live Streaming
When and where is India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup warm-up match?
India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup warm-up match is at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru on Saturday, September 27. Match begins 3:00PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand ICC Women’s ICC ODI World Cup warm-up match in India?
The India vs New Zealand ICC Women’s ODI World Cup warm-up match will not be televised. The Women's World Cup starting September 30 can be watched on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand ICC Women’s ODI World Cup warm-up match in India?
The India vs New Zealand ICC Women’s ODI World Cup warm-up match is not available for live streaming. The Women's World Cup starting September 30 can be streamed live on the JioHostar app and website.
Squads:
New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Bella James, Jess Kerr, Flora Devonshire, Eden Carson, Polly Inglis, Bree Illing, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair
India Women Squad: Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur