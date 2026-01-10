Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Toss Update, Playing XI

Here is all you need to know about ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match between Pakistan and Bangladesh: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match
Pakistan U19 players celebrate a wicket during their ACC U19 Asia Cup match against Malaysia on December 12, 2025. | Photo: X/ACCMedia1
  • Pakistan face Bangladesh in the ICC Under-19 World Cup warm up match

  • Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • The contest is taking place in Masvingo

Pakistan U-19 and Bangladesh U-19 clash in their ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 warm-up fixture at Masvingo Sports Club in Masvingo, offering both sides a final opportunity to fine-tune before the main tournament kicks off on January 15.

The practice game sees Pakistan U-19, fresh from strong regional performances and boasting a balanced squad, look to assert their batting depth and bowling variety, while Bangladesh U-19 aim to convert momentum from recent youth campaigns into rhythm on African pitches.

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Toss Update

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to field first.

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Playing XIs

Pakistan U19 (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Shayan, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Hamza Zahoor, Huzaifa Ahsan, Farhan Yousaf(c), Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Sayyam(w), Abdul Subhan, Umar Zaib, Momin Qamar, Ali Hassan Baloch, Niqab Shafiq, Ali Raza

Bangladesh U19 (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Zawad Abrar, MD Rifat Beg, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim(c), Md Abdullah(w), Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Md Farid Hasan Faysal, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Iqbal Hossain Emon, Saad Islam Razin, Shadhin Islam, Shahria Al-Amin, Shahriar Ahmed, Al Fahad, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Rizan Hossan

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Where To Watch?

ICC U-19 World Cup will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network. However, there is no inforamtion regarding the Warm up matches live streaming.

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Squads

Bangladesh U19: Zawad Abrar, MD Rifat Beg, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim(c), Md Abdullah(w), Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Md Farid Hasan Faysal, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Iqbal Hossain Emon, Saad Islam Razin, Shadhin Islam, Shahria Al-Amin, Shahriar Ahmed, Al Fahad, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Rizan Hossan

Pakistan U19: Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Shayan, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Hamza Zahoor(w), Huzaifa Ahsan, Farhan Yousaf(c), Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Sayyam, Abdul Subhan, Umar Zaib, Momin Qamar, Ali Hassan Baloch, Niqab Shafiq, Ali Raza

