T20 World Cup 2026: Angry Fans Post Threatening Messages Directed At Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha's Family

Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha celebrates the wicket of India's Abhishek Sharma during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha celebrates the wicket of India's Abhishek Sharma during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena