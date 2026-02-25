T20 World Cup 2026: Angry Fans Post Threatening Messages Directed At Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha's Family

Pakistan's loss against England in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 made fans upset which made them sort to online attack against captain Salman Ali Agha and his family

Updated on:
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket-Salman Ali Agha
Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha celebrates the wicket of India's Abhishek Sharma during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Summary
  • Pakistan lost against England by 3 wickets in ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • The loss dwindles Pakistan's hopes to qualify for the semi-final

  • Enraged fans abused Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha's family

Upset at Pakistan’s defeat against England in the T20 World Cup Super Eights match, cricket fans posted threatening messages directed at the family of captain Salman Agha.

Salman’s wife, Sabe, posted on her Instagram account that by abusing and threatening her or her son, Pakistan will not win the T20 World Cup.

The fans also resorted to posting abusive language to other players after Pakistan lost the match by two wickets in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday.

Salman Ali Agha's wife Sabba shares Instagram story citing abuse from fans after Pakistan's loss against England in ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Photo: sabbamanzersalman/Instagram
Meanwhile, many social media users condemned the use of abusive and threatening language against players and their families with former captain Moin Khan recalling similar experiences when Pakistan had lost the final of the 1999 World Cup.

“It is totally unacceptable and the cyber crimes wing should investigate these threatening posts and punish them,” he said.

Pakistani cricket fans have been known to get hyper emotional whenever the team lost in a major ICC events.

In 1996, when Pakistan lost in the quarterfinals to India, angry protesters had attacked the residences of some players, including captain Wasim Akram.

