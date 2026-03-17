CM Siddaramaiah pulls up ministers over delay in replies to MLAs' questions

Siddaramaiah has reprimanded his cabinet colleagues over delays in responding to legislators’ questions in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, warning that the lapse has embarrassed the government and undermined the dignity of the House.

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PTI
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Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | Photo: PTI
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Summary of this article

  • A significant number of questions raised by MLAs remain unanswered, with only 90 out of 245 responded to across multiple sessions.

  • The issue triggered strong reactions from U. T. Khader and the opposition, leading to an adjournment of proceedings.

  • Siddaramaiah has directed departments to provide prompt replies, fix accountability, and set clear timelines to clear the backlog.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has pulled up his cabinet colleagues over the delay in furnishing replies to the questions of legislators, warning that the lapse has caused embarrassment to the government and undermined the dignity of the House.

In a letter addressed to all ministers on Monday, the Chief Minister flagged that a large number of questions raised by MLAs across sessions of the 16th Karnataka Legislative Assembly remain unanswered, and directed immediate corrective action by departments and officials.

"A list of department-wise questions that have remained unanswered from the 1st Session to the 9th Session of the 16th Karnataka Legislative Assembly (2023-26) has been prepared. It has been observed that, as of the Assembly sitting held on March 16, 2026, out of 245 questions, only 90 have been answered so far," Siddaramaiah said.

The chief minister noted that the failure to respond to pending questions has hindered legislators from effectively participating in House proceedings. "This has not only caused serious embarrassment to the government but has also undermined the rights of the legislators and the dignity of the House," he said.

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The letter comes a day after an unprecedented development in the Assembly, where Speaker U.T. Khader adjourned proceedings and walked out, expressing strong displeasure over the inadequate replies furnished by government departments. The move followed protests by opposition members, including Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka, who accused the government of ignoring repeated warnings from the Chair.

During the session on Monday, Home Minister G. Parameshwara had tabled only 84 written replies against over 200 unstarred questions, prompting sharp reactions from both the Speaker and the opposition. Khader had said he would not run the House until ministers and officials provided proper explanations.

Referring to the Speaker's concerns, Siddaramaiah said in his letter that "the Hon'ble Speaker expressed strong displeasure" over the issue during a meeting held on Tuesday. He directed that departmental secretaries must immediately furnish explanations for failing to send replies on time to the Legislature.

Further, he instructed that in cases where replies are still pending, departments must write separately to the concerned MLAs, giving a definite timeline for providing the information.

The chief minister's intervention follows assurances given by the government in the House that strict action, including issuing notices and possible suspension of erring officials, would be taken to address the backlog and prevent recurrence.

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