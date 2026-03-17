China Vs Australia Semi-Final In Pics: See Best Photos From AFC Women's Asia Cup 2026 Knockout Match In Perth

It’s semi-final day at Perth Stadium as defending champions China face Australia in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026. China, unbeaten in Group B, needed extra time to edge past Chinese Taipei, while Australia advanced with a gritty 2-1 win over DPR Korea, boosted by Alanna Kennedy’s fifth goal of the tournament. China’s head coach Ante Milicic, who previously managed the Matildas, brings tactical insight and warns his team must balance strong defence with attacking threat. Australia, under Joe Montemurro, will test that defence.

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China Vs Australia Semi-Final AFC Women's Asia Cup soccer-Sam Kerr
Australia's Sam Kerr leads her team onto the field ahead of the Women's Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between China and Australia in Perth, Australia. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
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China Vs Australia Semi-Final AFC Womens Asia Cup soccer-
China embrace ahead of the Women's Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between China and Australia in Perth, Australia. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
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China Vs Australia Semi-Final AFC Womens Asia Cup soccer-Joe Montemurro, Anthony Milicic
Australia's coach Joe Montemurro, left, and China's coach Anthony Milicic talk ahead of the Women's Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between China and Australia in Perth, Australia. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
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China Vs Australia Semi-Final AFC Womens Asia Cup soccer-
China line up for their national anthem ahead of the Women's Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between China and Australia in Perth, Australia. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
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China Vs Australia Semi-Final AFC Womens Asia Cup soccer-Ellie Carpenter
Australia's Ellie Carpenter, right, and China's Chen Qiaozhu, left, battle for the ball during the Women's Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between China and Australia in Perth, Australia. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
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China Vs Australia Semi-Final AFC Womens Asia Cup soccer-Wu Haiyan
China's Wu Haiyan runs after the ball during the Women's Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between China and Australia in Perth, Australia. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
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China Vs Australia Semi-Final AFC Womens Asia Cup soccer- Ellie Carpenter
Australia's Ellie Carpenter kicks the ball towards the goal during the Women's Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between China and Australia in Perth, Australia. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
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China Vs Australia Semi-Final AFC Womens Asia Cup soccer-Caitlin Foord
Australia's Caitlin Foord celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between China and Australia in Perth, Australia. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
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China Vs Australia Semi-Final AFC Womens Asia Cup soccer-Mary Fowler
Australia's Mary Fowler, right, and China's Zhang Rui compete for the ball during the Women's Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between China and Australia in Perth, Australia. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
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China Vs Australia Semi-Final AFC Womens Asia Cup soccer-Mary Fowler
Australia's Mary Fowler, left, and China's Chen Qiaozhu battle for the ball during the Women's Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between China and Australia in Perth, Australia. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
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China Vs Australia Semi-Final AFC Womens Asia Cup soccer-Caitlin Foord
Australia's Caitlin Foord, second left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between China and Australia in Perth, Australia. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
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China Vs Australia Semi-Final AFC Womens Asia Cup soccer-Zhang Linyan
China's Zhang Linyan, right, celebrates after scoring her team's fourth goal from a penalty during the Women's Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between China and Australia in Perth, Australia. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
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China Vs Australia Semi-Final AFC Womens Asia Cup soccer-Mackenzie Arnold
Australia's goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, left, reacts as she receives a yellow card from referee Supiree Testhomy during the Women's Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between China and Australia in Perth, Australia. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
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China Vs Australia Semi-Final AFC Womens Asia Cup soccer-Australias Katrina Gorry
Australia's Katrina Gorry, left, and China's Zhang Linyan battle for the ball during the Women's Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between China and Australia in Perth, Australia. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
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China Vs Australia Semi-Final AFC Womens Asia Cup soccer-Australias Caitlin Foord
Australia's Caitlin Foord, centre, looks to get past China's Wang Aifang, left, during the Women's Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between China and Australia in Perth, Australia. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
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China Vs Australia Semi-Final AFC Womens Asia Cup soccer-Sam Kerr
Australia's Sam Kerr passes the ball as China's Zhang Chengxue, right, watches during the Women's Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between China and Australia in Perth, Australia. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
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