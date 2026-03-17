China Vs Australia Semi-Final In Pics: See Best Photos From AFC Women's Asia Cup 2026 Knockout Match In Perth
It’s semi-final day at Perth Stadium as defending champions China face Australia in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026. China, unbeaten in Group B, needed extra time to edge past Chinese Taipei, while Australia advanced with a gritty 2-1 win over DPR Korea, boosted by Alanna Kennedy’s fifth goal of the tournament. China’s head coach Ante Milicic, who previously managed the Matildas, brings tactical insight and warns his team must balance strong defence with attacking threat. Australia, under Joe Montemurro, will test that defence.
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