Japan Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Toss Update, Playing XI

Japan face Tanzania in the ICC Under-19 World Cup warm up match
Japan have won the toss and opted to field first
The contest is taking place in Windhoek
Japan U-19 and Tanzania U-19 meet in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 warm-up fixture at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek, a crucial preparatory clash ahead of the main tournament starting January 15.
Both teams, from different cricketing regions, will aim to settle nerves and test combinations in African conditions, with Japan looking to sharpen their tactics and Tanzania keen to build confidence after qualifying through the Africa pathway.
Japan Vs Tanzania, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Toss Update
Japan Vs Tanzania, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Playing XIs
Tanzania U19 (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Dylan Thakrar, Omary Ramadhani, Darpan Jobanputra, Karim Rashidi Kiseto, Agustino Meya Mwamele, Ayaan Shariff, Laksh Bakrania(c), Simba Mbaki, Acrey Pascal Hugo(w), Abdulazak Mohamedi, Ally Hafidhi, Raymond Francis, Alfred Daniel, Hamza Ally Onai, Khalidy Juma
Japan U19 (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Taylor Waugh, Nihar Parmar, Nikhil Pol, Hugo Kelly, Kaisei Doggett, Kazuma Kato Stafford(c), Montgomery Hara Hinze, Chihaya Sekine(w), Sandev Waduge, Ryuki Ozeki, Gabriel Hara Hinze, Charles Hinze, Timothy Moore, Kai Wall, Skyler Nakayama Coo
Japan Vs Tanzania, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Where To Watch?
ICC U-19 World Cup will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network. However, there is no inforamtion regarding the Warm up matches live streaming.
Japan Vs Tanzania, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Squads
Tanzania U19: Laksh Bakrania(c), Acrey Pascal Hugo(w), Ally Hafidhi, Raymond Francis, Alfred Daniel, Hamza Ally Onai, Karim Rashidi Kiseto, Agustino Meya Mwamele, Omary Ramadhani, Abdulazak Mohamedi, Ayaan Shariff, Darpan Jobanputra, Dylan Thakrar, Khalidy Juma, Simba Mbaki
Japan U19: Kazuma Kato Stafford(c), Skyler Nakayama Cook(w), Nihar Parmar, Kai Wall, Kaisei Doggett, Gabriel Hara Hinze, Montgomery Hara Hinze, Nikhil Pol, Ryuki Ozeki, Chihaya Sekine, Sandev Waduge, Taylor Waugh, Hugo Kelly, Charles Hinze, Timothy Moore