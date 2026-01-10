Japan Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Toss Update, Playing XI

Here is all you need to know about ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match between Japan and Tanzania: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Japan Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match
Japan Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Toss Update, Playing XI Photo: X/ CricketJapan
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Japan face Tanzania in the ICC Under-19 World Cup warm up match

  • Japan have won the toss and opted to field first

  • The contest is taking place in Windhoek

Japan U-19 and Tanzania U-19 meet in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 warm-up fixture at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek, a crucial preparatory clash ahead of the main tournament starting January 15.

Both teams, from different cricketing regions, will aim to settle nerves and test combinations in African conditions, with Japan looking to sharpen their tactics and Tanzania keen to build confidence after qualifying through the Africa pathway.

Also Check: Japan vs Tanzania ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match Live Score

Japan Vs Tanzania, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Toss Update

Japan have won the toss and opted to field first.

Japan Vs Tanzania, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Playing XIs

Tanzania U19 (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Dylan Thakrar, Omary Ramadhani, Darpan Jobanputra, Karim Rashidi Kiseto, Agustino Meya Mwamele, Ayaan Shariff, Laksh Bakrania(c), Simba Mbaki, Acrey Pascal Hugo(w), Abdulazak Mohamedi, Ally Hafidhi, Raymond Francis, Alfred Daniel, Hamza Ally Onai, Khalidy Juma

Japan U19 (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Taylor Waugh, Nihar Parmar, Nikhil Pol, Hugo Kelly, Kaisei Doggett, Kazuma Kato Stafford(c), Montgomery Hara Hinze, Chihaya Sekine(w), Sandev Waduge, Ryuki Ozeki, Gabriel Hara Hinze, Charles Hinze, Timothy Moore, Kai Wall, Skyler Nakayama Coo

Related Content
Related Content

Japan Vs Tanzania, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Where To Watch?

ICC U-19 World Cup will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network. However, there is no inforamtion regarding the Warm up matches live streaming.

Japan Vs Tanzania, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Squads

Tanzania U19: Laksh Bakrania(c), Acrey Pascal Hugo(w), Ally Hafidhi, Raymond Francis, Alfred Daniel, Hamza Ally Onai, Karim Rashidi Kiseto, Agustino Meya Mwamele, Omary Ramadhani, Abdulazak Mohamedi, Ayaan Shariff, Darpan Jobanputra, Dylan Thakrar, Khalidy Juma, Simba Mbaki

Japan U19: Kazuma Kato Stafford(c), Skyler Nakayama Cook(w), Nihar Parmar, Kai Wall, Kaisei Doggett, Gabriel Hara Hinze, Montgomery Hara Hinze, Nikhil Pol, Ryuki Ozeki, Chihaya Sekine, Sandev Waduge, Taylor Waugh, Hugo Kelly, Charles Hinze, Timothy Moore

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women's Premier League 2026: Nadine De Klerk's All-Round Show Propels RCB's Thrilling Victory Over MI

  2. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Match Abandoned In Dambulla Due To Heavy Rain

  3. Who Was K Lalremruata? Former Ranji Player Died During Cricket Match In Mizoram

  4. How Kevin Pietersen's 'Jellybean' Act Instigated Zaheer Khan, Helped India Win Test: Wasim Jaffer Reveals

  5. Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Stance: Consider Future Impact Over 'Public Emotion', Tamim Iqbal Appeals To BCB

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  2. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  3. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  4. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  5. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Weather Update: Fog, Cold Conditions Intensify; Relief Expected from January 12

  2. US Senate Moves To Curb Trump’s War Powers After Venezuela Operation

  3. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. India, EU Reaffirm Commitment To Early Conclusion Of Free Trade Agreement Talks

Entertainment News

  1. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  2. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  3. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  4. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  5. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  2. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  3. India, EU Reaffirm Commitment To Early Conclusion Of Free Trade Agreement Talks

  4. Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

  5. Khamenei Says ‘Arrogant’ Trump Will Be ‘Overthrown’ As Protests Spread

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener