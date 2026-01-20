Australia U19 Vs Japan U19 Live Streaming, World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs From Windhoek

Japan take on Australia in the clash of 'David vs Goliath' in the WC
Japanese side lost their previous game by 203 runs
AUS U19 will go in the match as favourites
Minnows Japan are up against the mighty Australia at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, at the Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek on Tuesday (January 20). Watch the cricket match live.
Despite a chastening defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka, Japan will take pride of the fact that they had their first centurion at the World Cup. Hugo Kelly scored 102 off 162 balls as JPN U19 faced a 203-run defeat against SL U19, damaging their NRR.
As for Australia, they will look to score runs as much as possible against a weaker opponent and take confidence in the further games.
Australia U19 vs Japan U19, World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Japan U19 have won the toss and have opted to bat.
Australia U19 vs Japan U19, World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Japan U19 (Playing XI): Nikhil Pol, Nihar Parmar, Hugo Kelly, Taylor Waugh, Charles Hinze, Kaisei Doggett, Kazuma Kato Stafford(c), Montgomery Hara Hinze, Chihaya Sekine(w), Gabriel Hara Hinze, Skyler Nakayama Cook
Australia U19 (Playing XI): Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Steven Hogan, Oliver Peake(c), Tom Hogan, Jayden Draper(w), Aryan Sharma, Naden Cooray, Ben Gordon, Kasey Barton, William Taylor
Australia U19 vs Japan U19, World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
The AUS U19 vs JPN U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.