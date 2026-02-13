Australia Vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Australia play Zimbabwe in their second Group B clash at the T20 World Cup 2026
Australia won the toss and opted to field first
Australia and Zimbabwe will lock horns in the Group B match 19 of the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, February 13, 2026.
Australia opened their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a dominant 67-run win over Ireland. Despite a sloppy start, Matthew Renshaw and Marcus Stoinis helped them recover with the bat and set a strong total on a difficult surface. Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa starred with the ball and scalped four wickets each to bowl out Ireland for 115.
The win for Australia could not be a happy moment. Captain Mitchell Marsh, who missed the opening game, has now been ruled out from the entire competition with a groin injury. Medical scans confirmed internal testicular bleeding and Steve Smith has been named as his stand-by cover. Australia have other injury issues as well as Tim David is nursing a hamstring niggle while Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are already ruled out of the competition.
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe also commenced their campaign with a comfortable win against Oman. The tall fast bowlers of Zimbabwe like Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and Brad Evans were a handful for the Oman batters and they were bowled out for only 103 runs. Brian Bennett led charge as Zimbabwe chased down the target in just 13.3 overs. Zimbabwe's bowling attack can be a headache for Australia as well and they will be confident with a behind them. Brendan Taylor is uncertain after suffering a hamstring niggle in the last match.
Australia Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Australia have won the toss and have opted to field first against Zimbabwe in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B clash.
Australia Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Australia: Travis Head(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani
