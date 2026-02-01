ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Australia's Olympics Berth In Danger; Shadab Khan Reacts On Big Pakistan Decisions

The UNICEF-ICC partnership highlighted children's empowerment and their right to play at the start of the India vs Netherlands match in Ahmedabad. A depleted Australian side continues to face the consequences of missing several key players, meanwhile

Shadab Khan takes the catch to get dismiss Namibia's JJ Smit during the T20 World Cup match between Namibia and Pakistan in Colombo. Photo: AP
  • Australia could end up missing Los Angeles Olympics 2028 men's cricket spot

  • Dilshan Madushanka approved as replacement for injured Matheesha Pathirana in Sri Lankan squad

  • Scotland opener George Munsey handed demerit point for throwing helmet onto advertising boards

Pakistan left no room for last-minute surprises, as they dismantled Namibia by a whopping 102-run margin at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on Wednesday (February 18) to march into the Super Eights stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2026. They thus joined India in the next round from Group A.

The Men In Green's resounding win was preceded by South Africa beating the United Arab Emirates by six wickets in Delhi. The Proteas will head to the second stage undefeated, just like the Men In Blue, who pipped Netherlands by 17 runs in Ahmedabad to bring up their 12th consecutive victory in the tournament.

With that, let us take a look at some of the other big talking points that you might have missed from the T20 World Cup:

Will Australia's Early Exit Cost Them Olympics Berth?

A depleted Australian side is facing the consequences of missing several key players, suffering a stunning premature exit from the 2026 T20 World Cup. It has now emerged that if things don't go their way, the Aussies might reportedly end up missing out on an Olympics berth as well, come Los Angeles 2028.

Only six teams will compete in the men's T20 event at the quadrennial showpiece, and World rankings are expected to decide automatic qualifying. Oceania rivals New Zealand, who have qualified for the Super Eight phase, may end up in a position to snatch Australia's continental spot at the Games.

UNICEF, ICC Highlight Children's Empowerment

The UNICEF-ICC partnership on Wednesday highlighted children's empowerment and their right to play. Soledad Herrero, chief of field services, UNICEF India, along with two young athletes from Ahmedabad, did a "trophy walkout" at the start of the India vs Netherlands match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"Cricket is a powerful unifier for equity and inclusion. Play powers stronger generations tomorrow. The best way in which children learn, explore and understand the world is through play. Play is also the entryway through which they develop critical thinking, problem-solving, interpersonal skills while boosting confidence emotional regulation," Soledad said.

Shadab On Babar And Shaheen's Snub

Players cannot take things to heart as everyone is trying to win matches for Pakistan, said all-rounder Shadab Khan after Babar Azam was not sent in to bat against Namibia and Shaheen Shah Afridi was dropped from the playing XI.

"As a professional, you can't take these things to heart. The team's environment and messages are very clear, so it's not a problem for any player. Everyone is trying to help the team win," Shadab told reporters after the match. "Do you really think Pakistan experiments that much? I don't think so. Our messages are very clear. If you're talking about Babar not being called to bat, he knows exactly when his role comes into play," he added.

Pathirana Out, Madushanka In

Seamer Dilshan Madushanka has been approved as the replacement for injured Matheesha Pathirana in the Sri Lankan squad for the T20 World Cup. Pathirana has been sidelined after suffering a muscle strain in his left leg during Sri Lanka’s Group B fixture against Australia, which the hosts won by eight wickets at Pallekele.

Pathirana's absence will further deplete Sri Lanka's bowling arsenal, with the team already missing star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga due to a severe hamstring injury. Sri Lanka face Zimbabwe in their last group-stage game in Colombo, after which they start their Super Eights campaign against England in Pallekele on Sunday (February 22).

Super Eights Line-Up Confirmed

Pakistan were the eighth and final team to make the cut for the next round of the 20-over showpiece. The Men In Green joined India in qualifying from Group A, while Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have advanced from Group B, West Indies and England from Group C, and South Africa and New Zealand from Group D.

The Super Eights stage commences on February 21, with Pakistan facing New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium. The eight qualified teams will be split into two groups of four each. The first group 1 comprises India, Zimbabwe, West Indies and South Africa. The second one features England, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Munsey Reprimanded For Helmet Hurling

Scotland opener George Munsey has been reprimanded and handed one demerit point for throwing his helmet onto the advertising boards during their Group C match against Nepal in Mumbai. Munsey was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

Apart from this, one demerit point has also been added to Munsey’s disciplinary record, and it was the first offence in a 24-month period for him. Munsey admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Gilbert of the ICC international panel of match referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

