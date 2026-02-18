Which Teams Have Qualified For ICC T20 World Cup 2028?

9 teams confirmed to participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2028
Australia and New Zealand will be the co-hosts
Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Ireland could also earn automatic qualification
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has reached its most exciting phase, the Super 8s, after a highly competitive Group stages. All the eight teams have been confirmed for the next round, which will be starting from February 21 onwards.
All these teams have not only sealed their spots in the Super 8s, but they have also secured direct qualification for the next ICC T20 World Cup to be held in 2028.
The table toppers and the second best teams from each group will feature at the T20 World Cup 2 years later in Australia and New Zealand, who have also earned automatic qualification for being the co-hosts of the 20-team event in 2028.
From Group A, co-hosts India and their arch-rivals Pakistan have proceeded to Super 8s and they will be joined by Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe (Group B), West Indies and England (Group C) and South Africa and New Zealand (Group D).
Despite suffering a pre-mature and shocking exit from the Group stages, Australia will play the 2028 T20 World Cup for their status as co-hosts.
The other three spots are likely to be filled by Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Ireland due to their positions as the next highest-ranked teams in the latest ICC Men's T20I rankings, which is to be published one day after the 2026 finale in Ahmedabad on March 8.
Bangladesh were infamously ousted from the 2026 edition by the International Cricket Council, whereas Afghanistan and Ireland exited from the Group stages.
The remaining 8 spots will be filled by the associate nations through the regional qualifiers. The T20 World Cup in 2028 will take place from October to November.
This will be Australia's 2nd time hosting the event and first time since 2022. New Zealand have never hosted the T20 World Cup before.
The last time these two Trans-Tasman nations hosted an ICC event was the 2015 ODI World Cup. While Australia had clinched their 5th title, New Zealand eventually finished as runners-up.
Teams Qualified For The ICC T20 World Cup 2028
India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, West Indies, England, South Africa, New Zealand (co-hosts) and Australia (co-hosts).