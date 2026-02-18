PAK Vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup: Sahibzada Farhan Becomes Second Pakistan Batter To Score Century In Competition's History

Sahibzada Farhan scores his maiden T20I century
Farhan's century comes in just 57 deliveries against Namibia in ICC T20 World Cup 2026
His innings powers Pakistan to a score of 199/3
Sahibzada Farhan smashed his way to a 57-ball century during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Namibia and created history. It is his maiden T20I hundred and it came during the Pakistan vs Namibia high-voltage Group A clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Unlike the India match, Farhan paced his innings properly. Started slow and cautious, got himself in the crease and gradually picked up pace, It was after the tenth over, when he really launched himself and started smashing the bowlers to all parts of the ground. He reached his hundred in 57 balls and stayed unbeaten on the score of 100 (58). He hit 11 fours and 4 sixes in his innings.
Pakistan Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: First Innings Highlights
Batting first, Pakistan managed 47 runs in the powerplay for the loss of Saim Ayub's (14 off 12 balls) wicket. Seeking to recover from the heavy defeat to traditional rivals India, Pakistan strengthened their batting with the inclusion of Khawaja Nafay in the middle order while leaving out the woefully out-of-sorts pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.
While the team did get the occasional boundaries, their approach was far from ideal as they resorted to defensive batting, which pretty much explained why they were 55 for one after overs at the Sinhalese Sports Club.
However, skipper Salman Agha broke the shackles at the start of the ninth overs with a six off Willem Myburgh, the batter coming down the track to smack one over long-on.
Taking a cue from his captain, Farhan launched into leg-spinner Myburgh for a big six over deep mid-wicket, and then, sent his tossed up googly soaring over the same region in a similar fashion, using the slog sweep to good effect on both occasion.
The three sixes in one over gave Pakistan's run rate a boost and Salman Agha then lofted Bernard Scholtz straight down the ground for another maximum. However, Agha was out caught by Gerhard Erasmus off Brassell in the next over.
Picked for this game, Nafay began with a boundary after he rocked back to cut the ball through backward point. Nafay' brief stay though was cut short when he was caught and bowled by Namibian skipper Erasmus.
Meanwhile, Farhan continued to spearhead Pakistan's batting, cutting, pulling and driving with finesse to dominate Namibian bowlers. Shadab ended the Pakistan innings with a couple of sixes against Erasmus in the last over.
Sahibzada Farhan - Stats
Second Centurion For Pakistan In T20 World Cup
This is only the second hundred by a Pakistan batter in T20 World Cups after 111* runs by Ahmed Shehzad vs Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2014.
Highest individual scores for PAK in T20 World Cup
111* - Ahmed Shehzad vs BAN, Mirpur, 2014
94 - Umar Akmal vs AUS, Mirpur, 2014
(With PTI Inputs)