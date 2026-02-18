Pakistan Vs Namibia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs And Colombo Hourly Forecast

Pakistan Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Get live streaming, head-to-head record, match prediction, and Colombo weather forecast ahead of PAK vs NAM in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, 18 February

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Pakistan Vs Namibia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup Toss Update, Playing XIs Colombo Hourly Forecast
Pakistan's Usman Tariq is bowled out by India's Hardik Pandya during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Summary
  • Pakistan face Namibia in the Group A clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first

  • The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India and streamed online on the Jio Hotstar app and website

Pakistan face Namibia in Group A action of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, in the 35th match of the tournament. The clash is set for Wednesday, 18 February, at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, with a 3:00 PM IST start.

Led by Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan enter this must-win fixture after a narrow defeat to arch-rivals India. They have won two of their three matches so far, beating the Netherlands and the United States of America, and are looking to secure a spot in the Super Eight.

Namibia, meanwhile, have struggled to make an impact, losing all three of their opening games against the USA, India, and the Netherlands. They will be eager to turn their fortunes around and avoid a fourth consecutive loss against Pakistan.

Pakistan vs Namibia Live Score

Pakistan Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

Pakistan Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

In the Group A clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first against Namibia in Match 35. Yet to take the field, Pakistan are firm favorites with a 90% live win probability, while Namibia sit at just 10%.

Pakistan Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Hourly Forecast

Pakistan Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Hourly Forecast
Pakistan Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Hourly Forecast Photo: AccuWeather Screengrab
Pakistan Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bat.

Namibia (Playing XI): Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Alexander Volschenk, JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

Pakistan Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

The Pakistan vs Namibia match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India and streamed online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

