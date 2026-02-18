Pakistan vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Sinhalese Sports Club
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and opted to bat against Namibia in their crucial ICC T20 World Cup match at the Sinhalese Sports Club at Colombo on Wednesday, February 18. Pakistan needs to win this game to secure their place in the Super 8 after they suffered a crushing loss against India in the previous encounter. Khawaja Nafay and Salman Mirza replaced Shaheen Shah Afridi and Abrar Ahmed in Pakistan's playing XI from previous game. Namibia, meanwhile, are knocked out of the race for the Super 8 and will look to bow out of the competition with a win. India have already qualified from Group A and USA, along with Pakistan remain alive for the second spot. If Pakistan wins today, all the Super 8 teams will be confirmed.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE