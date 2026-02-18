Pakistan vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Sinhalese Sports Club

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan, right, and Saim Ayub , left, encourage each other as they bat during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

1/9 Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





2/9 Namibia's Jack Brassell appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





3/9 Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





4/9 Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





5/9 Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





6/9 Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan falls on ground after a muscle cramp during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





7/9 Pakistan's Shadab Khan plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





8/9 Namibia's Jack Brassell bowls a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





9/9 Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates his century during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena





