Pakistan vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Sinhalese Sports Club

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and opted to bat against Namibia in their crucial ICC T20 World Cup match at the Sinhalese Sports Club at Colombo on Wednesday, February 18. Pakistan needs to win this game to secure their place in the Super 8 after they suffered a crushing loss against India in the previous encounter. Khawaja Nafay and Salman Mirza replaced Shaheen Shah Afridi and Abrar Ahmed in Pakistan's playing XI from previous game.  Namibia, meanwhile, are knocked out of the race for the Super 8 and will look to bow out of the competition with a win. India have already qualified from Group A and USA, along with Pakistan remain alive for the second spot. If Pakistan wins today, all the Super 8 teams will be confirmed. 

Namibia Pakistan T20 WCup Cricket
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan, right, and Saim Ayub , left, encourage each other as they bat during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
1/9
T20 World Cup PAK vs NAM Sahibzada Farhan
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
2/9
ICC T20 WC 2026: NAM vs PAK Jack Brassell
Namibia's Jack Brassell appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
3/9
Namibia Pakistan T20 WCup Cricket Sahibzada Farhan
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
4/9
T20 WCup Cricket Pakistan vs Namibia Salman Ali Agha
Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
5/9
Pakistans Sahibzada Farhan celebrates his fifty runs
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
6/9
Sahibzada Farhan falls on ground after a muscle cramp
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan falls on ground after a muscle cramp during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
7/9
T20 World Cup: Namibia vs Pakistan Shadab Khan
Pakistan's Shadab Khan plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
8/9
Namibias Jack Brassell
Namibia's Jack Brassell bowls a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
9/9
Pakistans Sahibzada Farhan celebrates his century
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates his century during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
