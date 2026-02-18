Pakistan Vs Namibia Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Green Shirts Face Do-Or-Die Battle For Super 8 Spot

Pakistan Vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Australia To Miss Out On Olympic Qualification?
While Pakistan prepare to take on Namibia, Australia might miss out on LA Olympics 2028 if New Zealand make it to the semifinal and beyond. Reports have suggested that six teams of LA Olympics will be decided based on ranking after the T20 World Cup and Australia's group stage elimination will not help them at all.
Pakistan Vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: What Happened In Earlier Game?
The day commenced with the South Africa vs UAE Group D match. UAE scored a total of 122/6 batting first. Ahead of South Africa's chase, drizzle began in Delhi and now the Arun Jaitley Stadium in under covers.
Pakistan Vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Group A Scenario
India have already qualified from Group A to the Super Eight. USA are in contention of qualification with two wins from four matches. They are ahead of Pakistan in net run rate as well. If Pakistan lose the match against Namibia, USA will go through. In case of a Pakistan win, Pakistan will join the other 7 teams in Super Eight.
Pakistan Vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
The Pakistan vs Namibia match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India and streamed online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
