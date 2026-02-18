Pakistan Vs Namibia Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Green Shirts Face Do-Or-Die Battle For Super 8 Spot

Pakistan Vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Catch play-by-play updates for Group A Match 35 of the T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and Namibia on Wednesday, 18 February at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo

S
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Updates
Pakistan's players stand up for the national anthems before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo. Ap Photo
Pakistan Vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Group A Match 35 of the T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and Namibia on Wednesday, 18 February at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Pakistan suffered a crushing defeat against India in the last match and are yet to secure their qualification for the Super 8. As their net run rate took a beating, even with two wins, Pakistan are behind USA in the points table. They need a win against Namibia to secure their berth in the Super 8 stage. Given their inconsistency, they will have to be cautious of mistakes. Namibia meanwhile, are knocked out of the competition. Gerhard Erasmus and his side has nothing to lose and they will go at Pakistan with everything. Check real time updates and live score of the high-voltage ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match with us.
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan Vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Australia To Miss Out On Olympic Qualification?

While Pakistan prepare to take on Namibia, Australia might miss out on LA Olympics 2028 if New Zealand make it to the semifinal and beyond. Reports have suggested that six teams of LA Olympics will be decided based on ranking after the T20 World Cup and Australia's group stage elimination will not help them at all.

Pakistan Vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: What Happened In Earlier Game? 

The day commenced with the South Africa vs UAE Group D match. UAE scored a total of 122/6 batting first. Ahead of South Africa's chase, drizzle began in Delhi and now the Arun Jaitley Stadium in under covers.

Pakistan Vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Group A Scenario 

India have already qualified from Group A to the Super Eight. USA are in contention of qualification with two wins from four matches. They are ahead of Pakistan in net run rate as well. If Pakistan lose the match against Namibia, USA will go through. In case of a Pakistan win, Pakistan will join the other 7 teams in Super Eight.

Pakistan Vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details

The Pakistan vs Namibia match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India and streamed online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Pakistan Vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hello!

Hello and welcome back to our live blog as Pakistan take on Namibia. Stay tuned for all the live updates from this clash.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs UAE LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Drizzle Returns, Covers Come Back | United Arab Emirates 122/6 (20)

  2. Sri Lanka A Vs Thailand LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Anushka Sanjeewani Falls To Phannita Maya

  3. India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eight Guide: Full Schedule, Opponents, Dates, Venues – All You Need

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Super 8 Group 1 Teams, Fixtures And Qualification Details

  5. Nepal Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2026: 12-Year Wait Ends For Rhinos With Seven-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Promise, Power and Pitfalls

  2. Setback To Kerala Govt As HC quashes LDF’s Nava Kerala Citizen Response Programme

  3. AI India Impact Summit: 300 Million Children Faced Tech-Facilitated Abuse In 2024, Warn Experts

  4. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

  5. Mandatory Local Hiring Proposal in J&K Budget Triggers Industry Pushback

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Om Birla Attends Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In, Invites Bangladesh PM to India

  2. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  3. Bangladesh: BNP Lawmakers Sworn In, Party Refuses Second Oath On 'July Charter'

  4. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  5. Tarique Rahman To Be Sworn In As Bangladesh PM On Tuesday

Latest Stories

  1. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  2. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  3. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  5. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today

  6. Ashwini Vaishnaw Apologises for AI Summit Troubles

  7. Pravina Deshpande Passes Away at 60: CINTAA Pays Tribute To Veteran Actress

  8. Mehdi Mahmoudian Released From Iranian Prison Amid Oscar Nomination Buzz