Pakistan Vs Namibia Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Green Shirts Face Do-Or-Die Battle For Super 8 Spot

Pakistan's players stand up for the national anthems before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo. Ap Photo

Pakistan Vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Group A Match 35 of the T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and Namibia on Wednesday, 18 February at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Pakistan suffered a crushing defeat against India in the last match and are yet to secure their qualification for the Super 8. As their net run rate took a beating, even with two wins, Pakistan are behind USA in the points table. They need a win against Namibia to secure their berth in the Super 8 stage. Given their inconsistency, they will have to be cautious of mistakes. Namibia meanwhile, are knocked out of the competition. Gerhard Erasmus and his side has nothing to lose and they will go at Pakistan with everything. Check real time updates and live score of the high-voltage ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Feb 2026, 01:27:38 pm IST Pakistan Vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Australia To Miss Out On Olympic Qualification? While Pakistan prepare to take on Namibia, Australia might miss out on LA Olympics 2028 if New Zealand make it to the semifinal and beyond. Reports have suggested that six teams of LA Olympics will be decided based on ranking after the T20 World Cup and Australia's group stage elimination will not help them at all.

18 Feb 2026, 01:15:22 pm IST Pakistan Vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: What Happened In Earlier Game? The day commenced with the South Africa vs UAE Group D match. UAE scored a total of 122/6 batting first. Ahead of South Africa's chase, drizzle began in Delhi and now the Arun Jaitley Stadium in under covers.

18 Feb 2026, 01:02:09 pm IST Pakistan Vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Group A Scenario India have already qualified from Group A to the Super Eight. USA are in contention of qualification with two wins from four matches. They are ahead of Pakistan in net run rate as well. If Pakistan lose the match against Namibia, USA will go through. In case of a Pakistan win, Pakistan will join the other 7 teams in Super Eight.

18 Feb 2026, 12:46:09 pm IST Pakistan Vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The Pakistan vs Namibia match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India and streamed online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.