NBA: Phoenix Suns Record 129-114 Win Over Milwaukee Bucks
Devin Booker scored 27 points, Jalen Green had 25 and Royce O’Neale 21 as the Phoenix Suns pulled away in the fourth quarter to win a 129-114 shootout with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. Phoenix shot 53.9% and made a season-high 24 3-pointers on 51 attempts. Milwaukee shot 51.2% and went 16 of 38 from 3-point range. In a game that featured 16 ties and 12 lead changes, O’Neale put the Suns ahead for good with a tiebreaking buzzer-beater from about 50 feet to end the third quarter. Phoenix then scored the first seven points of the final period to extend its lead to 107-97.
