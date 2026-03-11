NBA: Phoenix Suns Record 129-114 Win Over Milwaukee Bucks

Devin Booker scored 27 points, Jalen Green had 25 and Royce O’Neale 21 as the Phoenix Suns pulled away in the fourth quarter to win a 129-114 shootout with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. Phoenix shot 53.9% and made a season-high 24 3-pointers on 51 attempts. Milwaukee shot 51.2% and went 16 of 38 from 3-point range. In a game that featured 16 ties and 12 lead changes, O’Neale put the Suns ahead for good with a tiebreaking buzzer-beater from about 50 feet to end the third quarter. Phoenix then scored the first seven points of the final period to extend its lead to 107-97.

Milwaukee Bucks Vs Phoenix Suns NBA basketball-Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns' Jalen Green (4) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Myles Turner during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Aaron Gash
Milwaukee Bucks Vs Phoenix Suns NBA basketball-Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns' Jalen Green, right, drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks' Myles Turner during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Aaron Gash
Milwaukee Bucks Vs Phoenix Suns NBA basketball-Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns' Jalen Green (4) is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Aaron Gash
Milwaukee Bucks Vs Phoenix Suns NBA basketball-Grayson Allen
Phoenix Suns' Grayson Allen (8) drives to the basket past Milwaukee Bucks' Myles Turner during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Aaron Gash
Milwaukee Bucks Vs Phoenix Suns NBA basketball-Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks' Kyle Kuzma, middle, loses control of the ball between Ryan Rollins, right, and Phoenix Suns' Collin Gillespie, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Aaron Gash
Milwaukee Bucks Vs Phoenix Suns NBA basketball-Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (1) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks' Ousmane Dieng during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Aaron Gash
Milwaukee Bucks Vs Phoenix Suns NBA basketball-Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (1) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Kyle Kuzma during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Aaron Gash
Milwaukee Bucks Vs Phoenix Suns NBA basketball-Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks' Kyle Kuzma (18) drives to the basket between Phoenix Suns' Jordan Goodwin (23) and Grayson Allen during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Aaron Gash
Milwaukee Bucks Vs Phoenix Suns NBA basketball-Kyle Kuzma
Milwaukee Bucks' Kyle Kuzma reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Aaron Gash
Milwaukee Bucks Vs Phoenix Suns NBA basketball-Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket between Phoenix Suns' Jalen Green (4) and Haywood Highsmith (19) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Milwaukee. | Photo: AP/Aaron Gash
