Sri Lanka At T20 World Cup: Injured Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out, Dilshan Madushanka Named Replacement

Matheesha Pathirana ruled out due to muscle strain
ICC's event technical committee approves Dilshan Madushanka as replacement
Lankans already missing star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga
Sri Lanka's yorker specialist Matheesha Pathirana was on Wednesday (February 18, 2026) ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup, with the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s event technical committee approving left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka as his replacement.
Pathirana strained a muscle in his left leg during Sri Lanka's Group B match against Australia in Pallekele on Monday (February 16). He had to limp off the field and could not return, though the Lankans defeated Australia by eight wickets nevertheless to storm into the next round.
Pathirana's absence will further deplete Sri Lanka's bowling arsenal, with the team already missing star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga due to a severe hamstring injury. Sri Lanka face Zimbabwe in their last group-stage game of the 20-over showpiece on Thursday in Colombo, after which they start their Super Eights campaign against England in Pallekele on Sunday (February 22).
In addition to excelling for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, Pathirana has been one of Sri Lanka's best death bowlers. His replacement Madushanka has claimed 15 T20I wickets in as many games at an average of 31.86 and economy rate of 9.75. He last featured in the format back in July 2024.