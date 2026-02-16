Australia Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup: Pathum Nissanka Slams 100* To Take SL Into Super 8
Sri Lanka routed Australia by 8 wickets in match 30 to reach the Super 8 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Australia set a decent 182-run target for the hosts on the back of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh's blazing half-centuries. In reply, SL made short work of the chase as Pathum Nissanka played a blistering knock of an unbeaten 100 to take his team over the line comfortably. Kusal Mendis complemented Nissanka with a well-crafted 51. Australia's fate now relies on Zimbabwe's performance as the latter need to win just one out of the two against Sri Lanka and Ireland and if they do so, Australia will be knocked out of the tournament.
