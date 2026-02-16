Australia Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup: Pathum Nissanka Slams 100* To Take SL Into Super 8

Sri Lanka routed Australia by 8 wickets in match 30 to reach the Super 8 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Australia set a decent 182-run target for the hosts on the back of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh's blazing half-centuries. In reply, SL made short work of the chase as Pathum Nissanka played a blistering knock of an unbeaten 100 to take his team over the line comfortably. Kusal Mendis complemented Nissanka with a well-crafted 51. Australia's fate now relies on Zimbabwe's performance as the latter need to win just one out of the two against Sri Lanka and Ireland and if they do so, Australia will be knocked out of the tournament.  

ICC T20 WC 2026: Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets with 12 balls remaining
Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka, left, shake hands with Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh after they won the T20 World Cup cricket match against Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
1/15
AUS vs SL: Pathum Nissanka celebrates his century
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka celebrates his century during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
2/15
ICC T20 WC 2026: AUS vs SL Pathum Nissanka
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
3/15
Sri Lankas Kusal Mendis celebrates his fifty runs
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
4/15
ICC T20 WC 2026: AUS vs SL Kusal Mendis
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
5/15
T20 World Cup: Australia vs Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka, right, and Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis celebrates after scoring runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
6/15
T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka vs Australia Pathum Nissanka
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
7/15
ICC T20 WC 2026: AUS vs SL Glenn Maxwell
Australia's Glenn Maxwell hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
8/15
ICC T20 WC 2026: SL vs AUS Josh Inglis
Australia's Josh Inglis plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
9/15
Sri Lanka vs Australia T20 WCup Cricket
Australia's Glenn Maxwell, left, and Australia's Josh Inglis run between the wickets during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
10/15
Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 WCup Cricket Travis Head
Australia's Travis Head celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
11/15
T20 WCup Cricket AUS vs SL Dushan Hemantha
Sri Lanka's Dushan Hemantha celebrates the wicket of Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
12/15
T20 WCup Cricket Australia vs Sri Lanka Dushan Hemantha
Sri Lanka's Dushan Hemantha takes the catch to get Australia's Tim David during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
13/15
AUS vs SL T20 WCup Cricket Mitchell Marsh
Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
14/15
Sri Lanka vs Australia T20 WCup Cricket Travis Head
Australia's Travis Head plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
15/15
T20 WCup Cricket Sri Lanka vs Australia Mitchell Marsh
Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

