ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Group A Qualification Scenarios After India Beat Namibia By 93 Runs

India are the top spot in Group A after beating Namibia by 93 runs
Pakistan are at the 2nd spot after winning both their group games
India will face Pakistan in Colombo on February 15 at R.Premadasa Stadium
India thrashed Namibia by 93 runs in a Group A match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12, 2026.
It is India's biggest win in T20 World Cup history and with this, they have claimed the top spot in Group A of the tournament, followed by Pakistan.
India (3.050) and Pakistan (0.932) have won both their matches played in the tournament so far, while the hosts are at the top spot because of a healthier net run-rate than their neighbours.
Super 8 Qualification Scenarios
From Group A, both India and Pakistan have the best chance of qualifying for the Super 8. Both have two matches left in this group stage, one against each other and the last one against the Netherlands and Namibia, respectively.
The winner of the India-Pakistan match that will take place in Colombo on February 15 will directly qualify for the Super 8, rendering their last league matches dead rubbers for them. However, whichever team loses the match will have to win their last match to ensure a place in the next stage.
If the losing team loses their last league match too, then they'll need to have a favourable run-rate and play the waiting game.
The Netherlands, that are placed at the third spot have to win their remaining two matches against India and the USA to qualify. If they lose any of those matches, they'll have to wait for other outcomes to go in their favour.
If they lose against India, then their best chance would be that the hosts beat Pakistan comprehensively and they, in turn, maul the USA comprehensively. However, for this, they'll have to ensure that they don't lose to India by a big margin.
The USA and Namibia are almost out of the Super 8 race; however, their only chance is if they could win their last two matches emphatically and then wait for other results to go in their favour.
The USA are set to play each other, and the team that loses will be out of the tournament, while the other team will have to win their last league match emphatically and wait for other favourable outcomes.
Apart from each other, the USA and Namibia will face the Netherlands and Pakistan in their other league match.