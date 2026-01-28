Australia U19 Vs West Indies U19 Live Streaming, World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs From Harare

Here is all you need to know about Super 6 of ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 between Australia U19 & West Indies U19: toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

Outlook Sports Desk
West Indies vs Australia, U19 World Cup
West Indies cricket team take on Australia in Harare Photo: X/windiescricket
  • West Indies take on Australia in the Super Six match

  • WI are fourth in the table whereas AUS lead with three out of three

  • Playing XIs and toss update listed below

West Indies will go head-to-head against Oliver Peake-led Australia at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match, at the Harare Sports Club, Harare on Wednesday (January 28). Watch the cricket match live.

Aussies have won three out three fixtures in their Super Six Group 1 while West Indies are fourth and know, a win today, could lift them up in the points table.

Australia U19 vs West Indies U19, World Cup 2026: Toss Update

West Indies U19 have won the toss and have opted to field.

Australia U19 vs West Indies U19, World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Australia U19 (Playing XI): Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Steven Hogan, Oliver Peake(c), Alex Lee Young(w), Jayden Draper, Aryan Sharma, Hayden Schiller, Naden Cooray, Ben Gordon, Charles Lachmund

West Indies U19 (Playing XI): Tanez Francis, Zachary Carter, Jewel Andrew(w), Joshua Dorne(c), Kunal Tilokani, Jonathan van Lange, Shaquan Belle, Vitel Lawes, RJai Gittens, Jakeem Pollard, Micah McKenzie

Australia U19 vs West Indies U19, World Cup 2026: Captain Speak

Oliver Peake: We are happy to bat first, that's what we would have done if we had won the toss so it's a win-win for us. The way we are performing it holds us in good stead for the backend of the tournament. Two changes for us - Cooray and Gordon come in. it's about resting a few players and giving everyone a go.

Joshua Dorne: We will have a bowl first, I think the history of this ground, the teams coming in usually bat second. We have some strength in pace department, hopefully they can come to the party today. We have done a bit of work, generating some plans for the guys as we always do. Two changes for us - Tilokani and Gittens come in for us.

Australia U19 vs West Indies U19, World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

The AUS U19 vs WI U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Tags

