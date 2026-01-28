Australia U19 Vs West Indies U19 Live Streaming, World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs From Harare

West Indies take on Australia in the Super Six match
WI are fourth in the table whereas AUS lead with three out of three
Playing XIs and toss update listed below
West Indies will go head-to-head against Oliver Peake-led Australia at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match, at the Harare Sports Club, Harare on Wednesday (January 28). Watch the cricket match live.
Aussies have won three out three fixtures in their Super Six Group 1 while West Indies are fourth and know, a win today, could lift them up in the points table.
Australia U19 vs West Indies U19, World Cup 2026: Toss Update
West Indies U19 have won the toss and have opted to field.
Australia U19 vs West Indies U19, World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Australia U19 (Playing XI): Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Steven Hogan, Oliver Peake(c), Alex Lee Young(w), Jayden Draper, Aryan Sharma, Hayden Schiller, Naden Cooray, Ben Gordon, Charles Lachmund
West Indies U19 (Playing XI): Tanez Francis, Zachary Carter, Jewel Andrew(w), Joshua Dorne(c), Kunal Tilokani, Jonathan van Lange, Shaquan Belle, Vitel Lawes, RJai Gittens, Jakeem Pollard, Micah McKenzie
Australia U19 vs West Indies U19, World Cup 2026: Captain Speak
Oliver Peake: We are happy to bat first, that's what we would have done if we had won the toss so it's a win-win for us. The way we are performing it holds us in good stead for the backend of the tournament. Two changes for us - Cooray and Gordon come in. it's about resting a few players and giving everyone a go.
Joshua Dorne: We will have a bowl first, I think the history of this ground, the teams coming in usually bat second. We have some strength in pace department, hopefully they can come to the party today. We have done a bit of work, generating some plans for the guys as we always do. Two changes for us - Tilokani and Gittens come in for us.
Australia U19 vs West Indies U19, World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
The AUS U19 vs WI U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.