Zimbabwe Vs West Indies Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Super 8 Match Today

Zimbabwe vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Get live streaming details and T20I head-to-head stats for Super 8 match 44 between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Monday, 23 February, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Outlook Sports Desk
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Super 8 Match
Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett, right, celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.
  • West Indies face Zimbabwe in Super 8 match 44 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Monday, 23 February, at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

  • Both teams are unbeaten, with West Indies’ attacking style and Zimbabwe’s strong form in focus

  • The match will be televised live in India on Star Sports channels and streamed on the JioHotstar app and website

West Indies face Zimbabwe in a crucial Super Eight clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Monday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Zimbabwe have been in impressive form, topping Group B after a convincing six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their last match.

The West Indies have also maintained a perfect record, finishing first in Group C. Their attacking, fearless style suits Indian conditions and makes them a threat to every team they meet. Both sides head into the Super 8s unbeaten, aiming to carry their momentum forward.

While both teams dominated the first round, the Super Eight stage promises sterner challenges. West Indies will need to be alert against Zimbabwe’s determined approach as the two unbeaten sides clash in what promises to be a high-stakes, thrilling encounter.

Zimbabwe Vs West Indies: T20I Head-To-Head Record

Total Matches Played - 4

Zimbabwe Won - 1

West Indies Won - 3

Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Live Streaming

When to watch Zimbabwe vs West Indies in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The Zimbabwe vs West Indies in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be played on Monday, February 23 at 7 PM IST.

Where will the Zimbabwe vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match be played?

The Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Where to watch Zimbabwe vs West Indies in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between Zimbabwe and West Indies will be televised live in India on Star Sports channels and streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Squads

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson, Johnson Charles

