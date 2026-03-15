IPL 2026 Tickets: Where And How To Buy For The First Phase Matches

IPL 2026 tickets will be available soon as franchises open early booking access. Here’s how fans can buy match tickets online for the first phase

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
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IPL 2026 Tickets: Where And How To Buy For The First Phase Matches
IPL 2026 Tickets: Where And How To Buy For The First Phase Matches | Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the first phase of IPL 2026 from March 28 to April 12

  • Tickets will be available on platforms like BookMyShow and District by Zomato along with official team websites

  • Franchises such as Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have already started early ticket access

The excitement around the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is beginning to build as fans prepare for another blockbuster season of franchise cricket. With the tournament set to start on March 28, supporters across the country are already looking for ways to secure their seats for some of the most anticipated matches of the year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already released the first phase schedule of IPL 2026, which will run from March 28 to April 12. While the league will eventually span several weeks, the remaining fixtures will only be announced once the Election Commission confirms the dates for upcoming state assembly elections.

As a result, ticket demand has surged early, with fans keen to grab passes for the opening phase of matches.

IPL 2026 Tickets: Where and how to buy tickets for the first phase

Tickets for IPL 2026 matches are expected to go on sale through official ticketing platforms and authorised partners shortly before the tournament begins. Fans can purchase tickets online through recognised booking platforms such as BookMyShow, the District by Zomato, and official franchise websites once the booking windows open.

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These platforms allow fans to choose their preferred seating categories, compare ticket prices, and confirm bookings digitally. Some franchises have also begun opening pre-registration windows, allowing fans to sign up early and receive priority access once ticket sales officially begin. This system has been introduced to manage the massive demand expected for the opening matches of the season.

Several franchises have already activated ticket pages or pre-sale registrations for their home fixtures. Teams such as Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings have begun providing early ticketing information to fans through their official channels. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans matches already have early access registration available on BookMyShow.

How To Buy Tickets Offline for IPL 2026?

Fans who do not want to book tickets online will also have the option to buy IPL 2026 match tickets offline. As the match dates approach, franchises generally open ticket counters at the stadium or at designated outlets across the host city. The exact locations and timings are usually announced through the teams’ official websites and social media platforms.

To purchase tickets at these counters, fans need to carry a valid ID proof such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, or passport. After checking the available seating categories for the match, spectators can make the payment using cash, debit/credit cards, or digital payment methods. Once the payment is completed, the ticket is handed over directly at the counter.

IPL 2026 first phase schedule and venues

The 19th edition of the IPL will kick off with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28, 2026.

During the first phase, a total of 20 matches will be played across 10 venues including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

However, matches scheduled in Bengaluru will remain subject to clearance from a state-appointed expert committee reviewing stadium readiness.

The remaining fixtures for the tournament will be announced later, once election dates in multiple states are finalised. Until then, fans are expected to rush to secure tickets for the early matches, particularly for high-profile games featuring top franchises.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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