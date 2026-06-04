South Korea Vs El Salvador Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Final Warm-Up For The Taegeuk Warriors

South Korea starters pose for a photo before an international friendly soccer match against Trinidad and Tobago. AP Photo

South Korea Vs El Salvador Live Score Updates, International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the KOR vs SLV exhibition match at the BYU South Field in Provo, Utah on June 04, Thursday. For South Korea, the match provides an essential platform to refine tactical discipline and finalize their rotation before the World Cup. Manager Hong Myung-bo is expected to experiment with his starting lineup, balancing the need for cohesion with the goal of managing player minutes. Expect a heavy reliance on playmaker Son Heung-min to spearhead the attack as the team seeks to build momentum against a resilient opposition. El Salvador, meanwhile, enters the contest aiming to test themselves against elite international opposition. Despite being heavy underdogs, the La Selecta will look to maintain a compact defensive structure and exploit opportunities on the counter-attack. Both sides are eager to secure a positive result to boost confidence, ensuring this encounter is far more than a simple exhibition as the final whistle approaches. Follow play-by-play updates of the South Korea vs El Salvador match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Jun 2026, 05:20:07 am IST South Korea Vs El Salvador Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details Event: Men's International Friendly Teams: South Korea (Home) vs. El Salvador (Away) Scheduled Start Time: June 4, 2026, at 06:30 AM IST (June 3, 2026, 7:00 PM local time in Provo, Utah). Venue: The Stadium at South Field (BYU South Field), Provo, Utah.