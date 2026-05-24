MI Vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Why This Is The Biggest Match?

Mumbai Indians' Allah Gazanfar, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. AP Photo

MI Vs RR LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match 69 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 24, Sunday. For the visiting Rajasthan Royals, this fixture is an absolute must-win. Currently sitting in the playoff hunt, a victory over Mumbai would secure them a direct berth in the top four, whereas a loss could see their tournament campaign come to a premature end. In contrast, the Mumbai Indians head into their final match of the season with nothing left to lose. Already eliminated from playoff contention, Hardik Pandya’s side is playing for pride in front of their home crowd, aiming to sign off on a positive note. While the stakes are skewed, the afternoon start time removes the usual dew factor, turning the Wankhede surface into a more balanced contest than the typical evening run-fests. Rajasthan will lean on their aggressive top order to control the game, while Mumbai’s bowling unit, led by Jasprit Bumrah, will look to play the role of spoilers. It is a classic battle of desperation versus freedom. Follow play-by-play update of the MI vs RR IPL 2026 match with us.

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24 May 2026, 02:27:56 pm IST MI Vs RR LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Why This Is The Biggest Match? The upcoming match between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) serves as the definitive contest for the final playoff spot in the 2026 Indian Premier League. For the Rajasthan Royals, the qualification equation is straightforward: a victory over Mumbai will propel them to 16 points and secure the fourth and final position in the playoffs. However, a loss would result in their elimination, ending their season and cementing a second consecutive year outside of the postseason. This encounter also carries immense weight for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Punjab Kings, who finished their league campaign on 15 points, are now entirely dependent on the result of this match. If Mumbai Indians defeat the Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings will be confirmed as the fourth-seeded team, officially securing their spot in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders remain mathematically in the hunt but face a significantly more complex path. To qualify, KKR requires a Rajasthan Royals defeat against Mumbai, followed by a massive victory of their own in their final league match against the Delhi Capitals. Because they currently sit on 13 points, they would need to win by a substantial margin to bridge the Net Run Rate (NRR) gap and overtake Punjab Kings in the standings. Consequently, while the Royals control their own destiny, the fate of both Punjab and Kolkata effectively rests on the outcome at Wankhede Stadium.

24 May 2026, 02:17:36 pm IST MI Vs RR LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Announce Two New Replacement Signings In a move to reinforce their roster for the final leg of the 2026 IPL season, the Mumbai Indians have signed Mahipal Lomror and Ruchit Ahir as injury replacements. The experienced left-handed batting all-rounder Lomror joins MI for INR 50 lakh as a replacement for Quinton de Kock, who was ruled out due to a wrist tendon injury. Lomror brings significant IPL experience, having previously played 40 matches for franchises including the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Ahir from Saurashtra has been signed for INR 30 lakh to replace Raj Angad Bawa, who is sidelined with a thumb ligament tear. Ahir, who previously impressed the MI coaching staff while playing for the Reliance team during the pre-season DY Patil T20 Cup, adds domestic depth to the squad.

24 May 2026, 01:55:33 pm IST MI Vs RR LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Replace Ravi Singh With Emanjot Chahal In a strategic move just ahead of their critical playoff-deciding clash against the Mumbai Indians, the Rajasthan Royals have signed Punjab all-rounder Emanjot Chahal as an injury replacement. Chahal joins the squad for INR 30 lakh, stepping in for wicketkeeper-batter Ravi Singh, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 IPL season due to a hamstring injury sustained during the team’s recent encounter with the Delhi Capitals. A 21-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder from Patiala, Chahal brings fresh talent to the Royals' roster. While he is relatively new to the senior white-ball circuit, he has demonstrated promise in domestic first-class cricket, boasting a high score of 83 and 11 wickets across his three appearances. The decision to bring in additional cover—despite the late stage of the tournament—reflects the high stakes of today's fixture, as the Royals look to bolster their depth in a "must-win" scenario that holds the key to their 2026 playoff qualification.

24 May 2026, 01:51:07 pm IST MI Vs RR LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Squads Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma, AM Ghazanfar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Markande, Ashwani Kumar, Mahipal Lomror, Ruchit Ahir Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal(c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja, Adam Milne, Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Kuldeep Sen, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh