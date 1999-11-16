Mahipal Lomror, is an Indian cricketer known for his performances with both bat and ball. He represents Rajasthan in domestic cricket and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League. Lomror bats left-handed and bowls slow left-arm orthodox. He initiated his cricketing journey at a young age, refining his skills at the local cricket academy in Govindgarh under coach Rajendra Singh Rathore. Initially recognized as a specialist batsman, Lomror later diversified into an all-rounder, demonstrating proficiency in both batting and left-arm spin bowling. His aggressive batting style mirrors that of his role model, Adam Gilchrist.

Lomror began his cricketing journey representing Rajasthan at the Under-16 and Under-19 levels across various formats. He made his mark as an allrounder during the Under-19 World Cup in 2016, where in his second match against New Zealand, he scored 45 runs and took five wickets. Following this, his performance during a tri-series in Sri Lanka caught the attention of selectors, particularly his spell of 4 wickets for 10 runs in five overs against England. At the age of 16, he featured for India in the U-19 ICC Cricket World Cup 2016.

In 2016-17, Lomror had a breakthrough Ranji Trophy season, setting records. He amassed 964 runs, the most by a Rajasthan batter in that season, including three centuries with a highest score of 178 against Karnataka. He also hit five half-centuries. His batting average of 53.55 was the best for Rajasthan. As a bowler, he took 15 wickets. His performances led to a call-up to the India A team for their 2017 tour of South Africa.

Soon after, Lomror made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2016. In 7 matches, he scored 198 runs with a best of 43 not out. His batting average was 28.28. He took 7 wickets with his off-spin. He was acquired by Delhi Daredevils for INR 10 lakh ($US 14,800) in the 2016 IPL auction.

The 2017 IPL auction saw Mumbai Indians buy Lomror for 20 lakhs. However, he played only 2 matches for them without making an impact.

For the 2018 season, Rajasthan Royals acquired Lomror. In 5 matches, he scored 42 runs and took 2 wickets, struggling to perform.

2019 was a turning point as Kolkata Knight Riders bought Lomror for a record 1.9 crores for him. He scored 238 runs in 12 matches with a best of 50 not out and an average of 27.00. He also took 8 wickets, justifying his price tag as KKR reached the playoffs.

In 2020 for KKR, Lomror scored 162 runs in 9 innings with a highest of 47 not out and a batting average of 18.00. He took 4 wickets but KKR missed the playoffs.

For IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals paid 92 lakhs for Lomror. He scored 227 runs in 11 innings with a best of 43 not out and a 22.70 average. He also took 8 wickets as Royals made the playoffs.

2022 was less successful as Lomror scored 180 runs in 10 innings at 18.00 for Rajasthan Royals. He took 5 wickets but Royals did not make the playoffs.

Retained by Royals in 2023, Lomror was a key player scoring a record 367 runs, the most by a Royals batter that season. He hit 17 innings with a best of 70 and an average of 28.23. He took 12 wickets as Royals won their first IPL title.

His IPL performances earned Lomror an India call-up. He made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in July 2023, scoring 34 runs and taking 2 wickets for 28 runs in India's win.

In the ongoing 2024 IPL season so far for Royals, Lomror has scored 289 runs in 11 innings with a best of 64 not out at 28.90. He has taken 9 wickets. Royals are currently second on the points table.

Overall in his IPL career of 8 seasons and 77 matches, Lomror has scored 1,494 runs with a highest of 70. His batting average is 23.34. He has taken 58 wickets. His strike rate of 135.18 is the highest by a Rajasthan Royals batter who has scored over 1000 IPL runs.