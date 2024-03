IPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024 | Mahipal Lomror Finds 'Impact Player' Rule Rather 'Weird'

Mahipal Lomror helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru complete the chase against Punjab Kings for their first win of the Indian Premier League 2024. Introduced as the 'Impact Player', he aced the role with a quickfire 17 off eight balls. After the match, the 24-year-old talked about the rule. (Video Credit: IPL)