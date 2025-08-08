Nandini Mutt’s Elephant Madhuri To Finally Return From Vantara, But at What Cost?

● After weeks of petitions, protests and sleepless nights, Madhuri, Nandini Mutt’s cherished elephant, is finally set to return from Vantara, with the Ambanis stepping in to fund her rehabilitation near the Mutt.

● Along the road back home, posters bearing villagers’ slogans hold their ground, markers of an unshaken collective will. Support movements in Delhi and Karnataka continue to echo that spirit.

● While Madhuri’s homecoming stirs powerful emotion, it also exposes unresolved fault lines—chief among them, the lack of clarity around Vantara’s abrupt reversal.