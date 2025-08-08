Nandini Mutt’s Elephant Madhuri To Finally Return From Vantara, But at What Cost?

Madhuri, Nandini Mutt’s beloved elephant, to return home after weeks of rallies, with aid from the Ambanis. Villagers and supporters across states stand firm, invoking cultural memory and shared belonging. Although larger questions around wildlife safety and ethics persist.

Sakshi Salil Chavan
Sakshi Salil Chavan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nandini Mutt’s Elephant Madhuri To Finally Return From Vantara
Madhuri in Shri Digambar Jain Atishay Photo: Credit: Rohit Tagwade
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

● After weeks of petitions, protests and sleepless nights, Madhuri, Nandini Mutt’s cherished elephant, is finally set to return from Vantara, with the Ambanis stepping in to fund her rehabilitation near the Mutt.

● Along the road back home, posters bearing villagers’ slogans hold their ground, markers of an unshaken collective will. Support movements in Delhi and Karnataka continue to echo that spirit.

● While Madhuri’s homecoming stirs powerful emotion, it also exposes unresolved fault lines—chief among them, the lack of clarity around Vantara’s abrupt reversal.

Ratnabai Kurade, a local of Nandini Mutt, sits outside her home, arms folded in quiet yearning for Madhuri, their beloved elephant. The weight of loss hangs heavy in her gaze, a silent testament to the deep bond between community and creature. Kurade says, “Her trunk blessed every child’s head in the village, and when she grew restless, none of us could eat or sleep. That was our Madhuri—cherished beyond words. Even now, I could cry thinking of the pain she must be in, torn from the only home she’s ever known. All of Ambani’s efforts have meant nothing. Madhuri cannot be taken away from us. She will return, and when she does, we’ll receive her with the grand welcome she deserves.”

Affectionately known as Madhavi, Shree Digambar Jain Atishay was home to her since 1992. Now, her absence hangs heavy, where she once marked the beginning of every ritual and celebration. Along the road to Nandini Mutt, posters and slogans signed by villagers stand as resolute testimony to their solidarity with Madhuri. At every turn, on every path, her name echoed—reminding the community of what had been lost. Elephants have held cultural and spiritual significance in Nandini Mutt and its Jain communities as far back since the Rashtrakuta era, when even during Acharya Jinsen’s time, their image was stamped onto currency. That historic weight still lingers.

A heap of unripe bananas still sits untouched in Madhuri’s shed. The first fruits from the trees were always hers—a gentle giant whose presence shaped the cultural and spiritual landscape of Nandini Mutt. Kiran Bhagate, the shelter’s manager, states, “We feel her absence every single day when we see her shed empty. Her favourite bananas await her but more so, every single person in the Mutt. Well over ten thousand people were present in the protests, contrary to what the media has reported. I’m proud of our people who didn’t let exploitative Ambanis and their organisation Vantara win.”

The community’s sorrow over 36-year-old Madhuri’s forced transfer to Vantara captures this emotional inheritance. On July 30th, people poured into Kolhapur’s streets, hearts heavy, to witness her departure. The crowd’s grief clashed with the court’s directive, which came after PETA flagged concerns about Madhuri’s physical and psychological condition—as part of its sustained push for her rehabilitation. The locals loathe and fiercely resist PETA for its continued attempts to control wildlife. “Organisations like PETA and Vantara have long had an eye on our Madhuri,” said Adhinath Ulagadde, a local. “Not just Madhuri, but Gajalakshmi from Tasgaon, Padma from Shedbal and many others. Their greed shouldn’t uproot our elephants from their homes.”

Last week, Madhuri was moved to the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust in Vantara. When the Bombay High Court ruling, later upheld by the Supreme Court, ordered her transfer, Kolhapur erupted. On 3rd August, villagers led a 40-kilometre procession in defiance. Petitions poured in, amplifying the resistance. Political pressure intensified, compelling the Chief Minister to agree to a meeting with stakeholders on 5th August. Vantara issued a carefully worded statement on the same day after Devendra Fandavis’ intervention, asserting its respect for Madhuri’s legacy and the spiritual sentiments attached to her. The storm it stirred hasn’t settled despite Vantara’s remedial measures. Their attempt to help Madhuri in Nandini Mutt by building rehabilitation facilities sounds promising, though the villages remain steeped in anger. The offer, however well-meaning on paper, meets a wall of mistrust. For locals, it feels less like care and more like quiet erasure.

Anant Ambani during Vantara launch - null
Reliance Industries Launches Vantara Program For Animal Conservation

BY Outlook News Desk

With more processions planned in Delhi, rising allegations against Vantara for hoarding rare species and villagers still awaiting a glimpse of Madhuri, the saga cuts deeper than one elephant’s fate. Rehabilitation must rest on transparent, state-led grounds that protect animals from cruelty without turning them into trophies of either tradition or capital. One thing was clear: from Swami Bhattaraka, who bade her farewell at the temple, to locals who brought ghee and vegetables from their homes when Madhuri fell ill—her family grieves deeply. Their bond is not mere attachment but a fierce care for her well-being, even if that means she cannot remain at Nandini Mutt for now.

This is collective sorrow anchored in love and responsibility, not just sentiment. The villagers’ love for Madhuri feels real, rooted in care rather than performance. In contrast, Ambani’s sudden surrender reads like damage control. Protests in Kolhapur and Nandini Mutt triggered visible backlash, from product boycotts to posters of Anant Ambani garlanded with shoes. Bhagate, responding to Madhuri’s return, struck a measured tone: “Be it Vantara or any organisation, we would want our Madhuri to be well taken care of. We don’t need their assistance to begin with, but a helping hand would be appreciated. After all, our Madhuri matters the most.” Madhuri’s return sits uneasily in a larger, unresolved picture. It urges us to watch Vantara more closely, to question where power flows in the country and if the citizen still stands a chance at resisting it. This time, it seems, they really did.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance