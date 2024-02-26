Reliance Industries Launches Vantara Program For Animal Conservation

According to the Time Of India report, Anant Ambani said, "What started as a passion for me at a very young age has become a mission now with Vantara. We are focused at protecting critically endangered species native to India. We also want restore vital habitats and address urgent threats to species and establish Vantara as a leading-edge conservation programme."

Further speaking about the inspiration behind Vantara, Ambani said, "Vantara is a combination of the age-old ethical value of compassion with the excellence of modern scientific and technological professionalism. I see Jeev Seva (animal care) a seva towards the as well as humanity. I drew inspiration to do this from my In the Hindu religion, it is said that animals are dear to the gods."

"We have saved more than 200 elephants and brought them here from all parts of the country. We do 'sewa' of elephants here. This is not a zoological park but a 'sewalaya'. The 600-acre area has been developed as a natural habitat for elephants," he added.