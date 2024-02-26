Reliance Industries Launches Vantara Program For Animal Conservation

Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation have revealed the introduction of the Vantara (Star of the Forest) program which aims to concentrate on the rescue, treatment, care, and recovery of injured, abused, and endangered animals, both within India and internationally.
Anant Ambani, director on the boards of RIL and Reliance Foundation envisioned the Vantara initiative.
According to the Time Of India report, Anant Ambani said, "What started as a passion for me at a very young age has become a mission now with Vantara. We are focused at protecting critically endangered species native to India. We also want restore vital habitats and address urgent threats to species and establish Vantara as a leading-edge conservation programme."
Further speaking about the inspiration behind Vantara, Ambani said, "Vantara is a combination of the age-old ethical value of compassion with the excellence of modern scientific and technological professionalism. I see Jeev Seva (animal care) a seva towards the as well as humanity. I drew inspiration to do this from my In the Hindu religion, it is said that animals are dear to the gods."
"We have saved more than 200 elephants and brought them here from all parts of the country. We do 'sewa' of elephants here. This is not a zoological park but a 'sewalaya'. The 600-acre area has been developed as a natural habitat for elephants," he added.
Ambani also explained the features of the hospital, he said, "We have made a veterinary hospital with state-of-the-art technology. The hospital has MRI & CT scan machines, endoscopic robotic surgery machines and 6 surgical centres. We also put prosthetics for the animals at the hospital here The zoological park will be opened to the public soon," said Ambani.
Ambani also mentioned, "Vantara aims to partner with the Zoo Authority of India and other relevant government organisations in improving all the 150-plus zoos in India in terms of training, capacity building and animal care infrastructure. We hope Vantara becomes a beacon of hope globally and can showcase how a forward-thinking institution can help the global biodiversity conservation initiatives."
Spread across 3,000 acres in the Green Belt of Reliance's Jamnagar Refinery Complex in Gujarat, Vantara strives to be a major player in global conservation efforts.
In recent years, the initiative has successfully saved over 200 elephants, as well as numerous other animals, reptiles, and birds from hazardous environments.
Vantara has also launched projects to support the rehabilitation of important species such as rhinos, leopards, and crocodiles.