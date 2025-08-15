79 Years Of Freedom: Who Truly Breathes Free In India?

This imposition does not restrict itself to religion or caste but seeps beyond. When it does, the voice of 63 per cent of the people of India is at stake. This becomes apparent in the contemporary socio-political climate, where any view or opinion contrary to those in power becomes superfluous and offensive. A fundamental question that often arises is whether we need an opposition at all. Apart from the fact that it is absolutely essential in a parliamentary democracy to have an active opposition, another apparent reason is that the majority of voters require their voice to be heard through the opposition. To de-complicate this quizzical statement, one needs to look at the results of the last two parliamentary elections. In 2019, the BJP managed to garner 37.3 per cent of the valid votes polled, while it mustered 36.6 per cent of the votes this year. This means that around 63 per cent of people of India—the vast majority—did not vote for Narendra Modi or his party. This majority is what the ruling party attempts to dominate.