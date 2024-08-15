The Voice Of 63% Of The People of India

The age of tumult in Indian politics had begun, and opposition parties appeared on the political stage as the prime actors. It would become quite a rarity for the next half century to have a strong one-party rule—with the two regimes of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi being the exceptions. For some strange reason, their absolute majority regimes carried within them the seeds of their own downfall. Indira learnt it the hard way when ‘uncle’ Jayaprakash Narayan led the opposition to topple her—triggering a bitter period of Emergency. The cobbled-up Janata Party that followed tried its best to punish her excesses, but was completely outmanoeuvred. Indira in the opposition was more menacing than in government. She returned to power in 1980 and was characteristically strong where governance was concerned, but imperious vis-à-vis the opposition. She paid the price for meddling in dangerous religious politics in Punjab.