Freedom From Bondage: How Bonded Labourers Strive For Much Awaited ‘Independence’

Belonging to the Mahadalit community known as Rajbanshi, his predecessors served the local landlord from the Bhumihar caste for decades. “When I got married and came here, I discovered that my in-laws worked at the fields for the landlord. I joined them. For everyday work—sowing the seeds, watering plants, separating the chaff from the grains—we used to get one kg of grains,” says Dulari Devi, Mithilesh’s mother, now in her 70s. After the day’s work, she used to spread her koycha and the Bhumihar’s man used to give her grains. They were given a small piece of land for accommodation. Later, Mithilesh got to know from court records—with the help of some social activists—that their forefathers had around 10 decimal land that was deceptively grabbed by the upper caste landlord. “It is still in our name. Nobody ever sold it to him. They gave us one-tenth of our own land for accommodation and asked us to work for him against it!” says Dulari. Now, a case is going on over the land dispute, but they have already grabbed a part of the land.