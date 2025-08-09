TS EAMCET 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Likely Tomorrow

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is expected to release the TS EAMCET 2025 Round 3 provisional seat allotment results on August 9, 2025.

Officially, the result is scheduled for August 10.

This is the last chance for candidates to secure a seat through the centralised counselling process.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Schedule