TS EAMCET 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Likely Tomorrow

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is expected to release the TS EAMCET 2025 Round 3 provisional seat allotment results on August 9, 2025.
Officially, the result is scheduled for August 10.
This is the last chance for candidates to secure a seat through the centralised counselling process.
TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Schedule
Registration, Fee Payment & Slot Booking - August 5
Certificate Verification - August 6
Web Options Entry - August 6–7
Freezing of Options - August 7
Round 3 Seat Allotment - August 10 (Expected August 9)
Tuition Fee Payment & Self-Reporting - August 10–12
Reporting at College (if seat changed) - August 11–13
College Updates on Joining - August 14
How to check TS EAMCET seat allotment 2025?
Visit the official website -
Click on the TS EAMCET Phase 3 results link.
Log in using hall ticket number, registration number, date of birth, and password.
View and download the allotment order.
What is after TS EAMCET final phase counselling 2025?
Once the TS EAMCET seat allotment 2025 list is out, candidates must pay the tuition fee and self-report online within the given dates.
Those who get a seat change must also report physically at the allotted college.
After Round 3, colleges with vacant seats may conduct spot admissions later this month. But these are for leftover seats only and may not offer the same fee concessions or reservation benefits as the main counselling rounds.
About the Exam
The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test is the gateway to admission in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy colleges in Telangana.
In Rounds 1 and 2 this year, over 85% of B.Tech seats in top branches like CSE, ECE, and Mechanical were already filled. This final phase will help fill the remaining vacancies and allow candidates to revise preferences