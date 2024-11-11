Blogs

Can Long COVID Be Fatal? Understanding The Risks And Long-Term Effects

Explore the serious risks of long COVID and its potential impact on health. Can lingering symptoms from COVID-19 be fatal? Learn more.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Long Covid Representational Image
Can Long COVID Be Fatal? Understanding The Risks And Long-Term Effects
info_icon

Long COVID, also known as post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), has become a concerning issue for many who suffer from lingering symptoms long after their initial infection has cleared. Although most people recover from COVID-19 without lasting issues, some continue to struggle with fatigue, difficulty breathing, neurological symptoms, and heart or lung problems for months, or even years. But can long COVID be fatal? The answer is complex and depends on multiple factors, including a person's overall health, the severity of their initial infection, and how long COVID affects their body.

What Is Long COVID?

Long COVID refers to symptoms that continue for more than four weeks after an initial COVID-19 infection. These symptoms can vary greatly, from mild fatigue and brain fog to severe respiratory and cardiovascular complications. Long COVID is believed to affect anywhere from 10-30% of people who contract COVID-19, with higher rates among those who experienced a severe initial infection.

Researchers and healthcare professionals have been working to understand long COVID, but there is still much that remains unknown. Some people recover from long COVID within a few months, while others experience symptoms that persist for years.

A majority of people with COVID-19, or coronavirus disease 2019, get better at home. For some, however, COVID-19 can be life-threatening. Some individuals may need to be hospitalized, treated in the intensive care unit, and even be put on a breathing machine. In some patients, severe COVID-19 related illness can cause death.

The whole story of the risk factors for severe COVID-19 has not been unraveled yet. However, some of them seem to be prominent because of the data that has been gathered since the beginning of the pandemic.

How Long COVID Affects the Body

One of the primary ways that long COVID can lead to serious health issues, and potentially death, is through the lasting damage it causes to major organs. During the initial infection, COVID-19 can inflame and damage organs like the lungs, heart, kidneys, and even the brain. In people who develop long COVID, this damage may be more pronounced, potentially leading to long-term health issues, including:

  1. Lung Damage: COVID-19 is a respiratory virus, and severe cases can lead to pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). This can damage lung tissue, leading to reduced lung function and, in extreme cases, a condition called pulmonary fibrosis, where scar tissue forms in the lungs and causes breathing difficulties.

  2. Heart Inflammation: COVID-19 can cause myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, which can affect heart function. Long-term heart damage increases the risk of heart failure and other cardiovascular problems, especially in those who have underlying heart conditions.

  3. Kidney Disease: In severe cases, COVID-19 can lead to kidney damage, which can become chronic. People with preexisting kidney conditions or those who suffered from acute kidney injury during their infection are at increased risk of developing chronic kidney disease.

  4. Neurological Symptoms: Many with long COVID report brain fog, headaches, and difficulty concentrating. In severe cases, neurological damage may lead to cognitive decline and increase the risk of other neurological disorders.

Age and Health Conditions Increase COVID-19 Risks

People aged 65 and older face a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19. These age groups are the most likely to need hospital care if they catch the virus.

For babies, the risk is greater because they aren't yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. For older adults, the immune system weakens with age, making it harder to fight off infections. Also, older adults are more likely to have health conditions that raise the risk of severe COVID-19. In the U.S., around 76% of COVID-19 deaths as of March 2024 have been among people 65 and older.

Age and Health Conditions Together Raise Risks

Certain health issues, especially those common in older adults, make severe COVID-19 more likely. Some of these include:

  • Diabetes (both type 1 and type 2)

  • Heart disease (like heart failure or coronary artery disease)

  • Chronic lung diseases (such as airway diseases or lung damage)

  • Obesity, with higher risks as body mass index (BMI) increases, especially for a BMI over 40

  • Chronic kidney disease, particularly for those on dialysis

These health conditions are more common with age but can affect anyone. Having one or more of these conditions can increase the risk of serious COVID-19 illness.

Lung Diseases Also Raise COVID-19 Risks

People with lung diseases are at a higher risk of severe COVID-19. Moderate to severe asthma, for example, increases the chance of needing hospital care, intensive care, or breathing support.

Other lung conditions, like tuberculosis, cystic fibrosis, interstitial lung disease, bronchiectasis, and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), also increase the likelihood of needing hospital care. Depending on the severity of the lung condition, the risk of requiring intensive care or even dying from COVID-19 may be higher.

Other conditions that impact the lungs, such as a history of pulmonary hypertension or blood clots in the lungs, can also raise the risk of serious illness of death from COVID-19.

There's still a lot we don't fully understand about long COVID. One main theory suggests that leftover virus fragments, or "zombie" particles, stay in the body after infection and cause ongoing inflammation. This lingering inflammation may lead to persistent health issues. Some studies have found that SARS-CoV-2 proteins might remain in the blood, which could help explain why some people continue to feel unwell.

Severe COVID infections are known to damage major organs, sometimes permanently. For instance, COVID-19 can cause lasting problems in the lungs, chronic heart inflammation, nerve and brain damage, and kidney disease. In some cases, these complications can lead to death-either shortly after the infection or much later.

Whether lang COVID itself directly causes death is still debated. In the U.S., by June 2022, there were 3,544 reported deaths connected to long COVID. In 67.5% of these cases, COVID-19 itself was listed as an underlying cause, suggesting they likely died due to long-term complications from the infection, like the issues mentioned above.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Mega Auction: James Anderson Headed To Chennai Super Kings? Michael Vaughan Deems It Likely
  2. Champions Trophy: PCB To Seek Clarity From ICC After India's Refusal To Visit Pakistan
  3. Manjrekar Criticizes Gambhir’s Press Conference Style, Urges BCCI To Reconsider Role
  4. WI Vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Jos Buttler 'Enjoyed' Setting England On Way To Second Win
  5. Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Teams, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Turkish Super Lig: Court Sentences Ex-Club President Faruk Koca To Jail For Attacking Referee
  2. Injured Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal Withdraws From Spain Squad
  3. Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal, Premier League: Arteta Says Saka, Rice Injuries Do Not Look Good
  4. Women's Super League: Man Utd 'Know Where They Are Headed', Says Marc Skinner
  5. Inter 1-1 Napoli, Serie A: Simone Inzaghi Believes Nerazzurri Deserved Win
Tennis News
  1. Tennis Channel Removes Jon Wertheim Following Barbora Krejcikova's Callout On Appearance-Based Coverage
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Shakes Off Rust To Beat Alex De Minaur
  3. ATP Finals: Big-serving Taylor Fritz Overpowers Daniil Medvedev
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Coco Gauff Beats Zheng Qinwen In Thriller To Win Maiden Title
  5. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff, 20, Pips Zheng Qinwen To Clinch Title For First Time
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024 Highlights: Sangita Kumari Scores Twice As India Beat Malaysia 4-0
  2. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024: Sangita Kumari's Brace Helps India Beat Malaysia 4-0 In Opener
  3. Thailand Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch THA Vs JPN Match
  4. CHN Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: China Make Statement With 15-0 Win Over Thailand
  5. CHN Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: China Thrash Thailand 15-0 In Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Elections: JMM MLA Basant Soren Talks To Outlook About The Development of Dumka Region
  2. Manipur: 11 Militants Killed In Gunfight After Torching Shops, Homes, CRPF Camp In Jiribam
  3. Day In Pics: November 11, 2024
  4. Farmer Suicides No More Than A Blip On Maharashtra Poll Radar
  5. Jharkhand Election: Sarna Tribe Calls for Separate Religion Code Recognition
Entertainment News
  1. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  2. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  3. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  4. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  5. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
US News
  1. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  2. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  3. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  4. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  5. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
World News
  1. COP29 Kicks Off In Azerbaijan With Challenges From Trump Win And Climate Funding |Details
  2. Japan: Struggling Leader Ishiba Re-elected As Prime Minister
  3. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  4. Over 300 Protestors Arrested, Emergency Declared In Amsterdam Following Soccer Match Violence
  5. Another Typhoon Hits Storm-Weary Philippines, Thousands Evacuated
Latest Stories
  1. Netanyahu 'Okayed' Lebanon Pager Attacks As Israel Admits Its Role
  2. Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As 51st Chief Justice Of India | All You Need To Know
  3. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  4. Horoscope For November 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. 'Simply False': Kremlin Shuts Down Reports Of Trump-Putin Phone Call
  6. Exploring Master Numbers: The Divine Power Of 11, 22, And 33
  7. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates: Bumrah Will Lead In Perth If Rohit Not Available, Says IND Coach
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign