Vece Paes: Olympic Bronze Medallist And Father Of Leander Paes No More

Vece Paes dies: The 80-year-old was part of the Olympic Bronze medal winning team in 1972 Munich Olympics. In addition to hockey, he showed his skills by playing divisional cricket, football, and rugby

Vece Paes (R) with his son Leander Paes
Vece Paes (R) with his son Leander Paes Photo: X/Leander
  • Olympic Bronze Medalist Vece Paes has died

  • Vece was part of the 1972 Munich Olympics Hockey Team

  • Vece was the father of Leander Paes, another Olympic medallist

Hockey India on Thursday mourned the sad demise of Vece Paes, the charismatic midfielder from the golden era of Indian Hockey. He was part of the Olympic Bronze medal winning team in 1972 Munich Olympics.

An unshakable pillar of Indian sports, the 80-year-old Dr Paes leaves behind a legacy of achievement both in and out of competition, motivating countless athletes and sports admirers.

"It is a sad day for us in Hockey India. The passing of Dr Paes draws curtains on a great era of hockey. The Olympic medal in Munich is a testament to their grit and determination. I had the good fortune of meeting him a few times and I have always been inspired by his passion for sports in general. He was a great advocate of inculcating sporting culture in the country. We at Hockey India express our deepest condolences to his wife Jennifer, son Leander and their whole family. We stand together in their grief," expressed Dr Dilip Tirkey, President, Hockey India.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh too expressed his deepest condolences, and said, "On behalf of Hockey India, we extend our deepest condolences to Leander, his mother and their family. His achievements in sports and sports science will always be remembered and his legacy will live on forever."

Born in Goa in April, 1945, Dr Paes was exceptional in both sports and academics. Beyond his athletic achievements, he was also a doctor of sports medicine and served as president of the Calcutta Cricket and Football Club. His son, Leander Paes, often spoke of his father's influence and inspiration in shaping his own sporting career, particularly his passion for representing India at the Olympics.

In addition to hockey, he showed his skills by playing divisional cricket, football, and rugby. His love for rugby led him to become the president of the Indian Rugby Football Union from 1996 to 2002.

Published At:
