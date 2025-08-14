Vece Paes: Olympic Bronze Medallist And Father Of Leander Paes No More

"It is a sad day for us in Hockey India. The passing of Dr Paes draws curtains on a great era of hockey. The Olympic medal in Munich is a testament to their grit and determination. I had the good fortune of meeting him a few times and I have always been inspired by his passion for sports in general. He was a great advocate of inculcating sporting culture in the country. We at Hockey India express our deepest condolences to his wife Jennifer, son Leander and their whole family. We stand together in their grief," expressed Dr Dilip Tirkey, President, Hockey India.