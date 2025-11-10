Kolkata Cyclothon 2025: 4,000 Participants Attend Eastern India's Largest Cycling Event
The first edition of the Kolkata Cyclothon 2025 was held on November 9 in the West Bengal capital, marking the largest cycling event ever hosted in eastern India. Sponsored by Coal India Limited and organised by the Loha Foundation with the support of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the event drew over 4,000 participants across five cycling and running categories. More than 300 children with disabilities also took part. Starting and ending at the SAI Main Gate, the event took place along a 35-km route in the City of Joy. The event was part of the "Sundays on Cycle Movement", launched by Union Sports Minister c. Dignitaries, including former tennis star Leander Paes, musicians Usha Uthup and Shadab Faridi, and others, attended the landmark event.
