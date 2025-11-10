Sports

Kolkata Cyclothon 2025: 4,000 Participants Attend Eastern India's Largest Cycling Event

The first edition of the Kolkata Cyclothon 2025 was held on November 9 in the West Bengal capital, marking the largest cycling event ever hosted in eastern India. Sponsored by Coal India Limited and organised by the Loha Foundation with the support of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the event drew over 4,000 participants across five cycling and running categories. More than 300 children with disabilities also took part. Starting and ending at the SAI Main Gate, the event took place along a 35-km route in the City of Joy. The event was part of the "Sundays on Cycle Movement", launched by Union Sports Minister c. Dignitaries, including former tennis star Leander Paes, musicians Usha Uthup and Shadab Faridi, and others, attended the landmark event.

Kolkata Cyclothon 2025
Participants lift the trophy during the Kolkata Cyclothon 2025 prize presentation ceremony. Photo credits: Special Arrangement
Kolkata Cyclothon 2025 Former tennis player Leander Paes
Former tennis player Leander Paes signs autographs during Kolkata Cyclothon 2025. | Photo credis: Special Arrangement
Kolkata Cyclothon 2025 Leander Paes
Former tennis player Leander Paes shares a laugh during Kolkata Cyclothon 2025. | Photo credis: Special Arrangement
Kolkata Cyclothon 2025 Leander Paes, Usha Uthup, and Shadab Faridi,
Dignitaries, including Leander Paes, Usha Uthup, and Shadab Faridi, attend the Kolkata Cyclothon 2025. | Photo credi: Special Arrangement
Kolkata Cyclothon 2025: Singer Shadab Faridi performs
Singer Shadab Faridi performs during the Kolkata Cyclothon 2025. | Photo credi: Special Arrangement
Kolkata Cyclothon 2025 event flag off ceremony
Organisers flag off the Kolkata Cyclothon 2025 event. | Photo credi: Special Arrangement
