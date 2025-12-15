Bundesliga 2025-26: Late Kane Penalty Rescues Point For Bayern Munich Against Rock-Bottom Visitors Mainz

Bayern Munich salvaged a point against Mainz on matchday 14 of the PL
Harry Kane scored a late penalty
Check full match report
Harry Kane's late penalty earned Bayern Munich a late 2-2 draw against rock-bottom Mainz as Vincent Kompany's men failed to win in the Bundesliga for only the second time this season.
Lee Jae-sung, on target twice in a 2-1 Mainz win over Bayern exactly 12 months ago, thought he had won it for the struggling visitors with a thumping second-half header after Kacper Potulski cancelled out Lennart Karl's opener.
But Potulski was penalised for fouling Kane, who kept his cool to earn Die Roten a point with only three minutes remaining, as Mainz ultimately had to settle for draw in Urs Fischer's first game as their head coach.
Mainz were unsurprisingly under the cosh early on but did see Stefan Bell's header ricochet off Hiroki Ito and hit the crossbar.
Daniel Batz made a stunning point-blank stop from Kane's header and also kept out Michael Olise's bending effort as Bayern turned the screw.
Bayern did take the lead when Serge Gnabry collected a mishit Kane shot to square for Karl to wrong-foot Batz, only for Potulski to head William Boving's excellent free-kick past a helpless Manuel Neuer on the stroke of half-time.
Gnabry was thwarted by Batz just after the hour with Kane's follow-up crucially blocked on the line, and Bayern were behind when Lee emphatically headed in Bell's deep right-wing cross.
But, with the clock running down, Kane turned Potulski in the area and, after being clumsily dragged to ground, dusted himself off to fire into the left-hand side of the goal and deny the visitors a famous win.
Data Debrief: Batz A Brick Wall, Kane Misses Hatful
On another day, this would surely have been a comfortable win for Bayern, but they encountered Batz in sensational form – the Mainz goalkeeper making eight saves in total and completing one clearance.
Kane got the equalising goal, though the England captain will be disappointed that he netted just once considering he had four big chances in total, managed eight shots, four on target, and finished with a personal expected goals (xG) figure of 2.18.
The former Tottenham man also had 12 touches in the opposition box, seven of which were shots at the Mainz goal inside the area.
While they were not at their best defensively here, Bayern passed 50 goals in 14 Bundesliga matches – the quickest a tally has ever been achieved in the competition.