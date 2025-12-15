Bundesliga 2025-26: Late Kane Penalty Rescues Point For Bayern Munich Against Rock-Bottom Visitors Mainz

Harry Kane's late penalty earned Bayern Munich a late 2-2 draw against rock-bottom Mainz as Vincent Kompany's men failed to win in the Bundesliga for only the second time this season

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bayern Vs Mainz
Harry Kane scored but missed a host of chances as Bayern were held by Mainz Photo: Opta
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bayern Munich salvaged a point against Mainz on matchday 14 of the PL

  • Harry Kane scored a late penalty

  • Check full match report

Harry Kane's late penalty earned Bayern Munich a late 2-2 draw against rock-bottom Mainz as Vincent Kompany's men failed to win in the Bundesliga for only the second time this season.

Lee Jae-sung, on target twice in a 2-1 Mainz win over Bayern exactly 12 months ago, thought he had won it for the struggling visitors with a thumping second-half header after Kacper Potulski cancelled out Lennart Karl's opener.

But Potulski was penalised for fouling Kane, who kept his cool to earn Die Roten a point with only three minutes remaining, as Mainz ultimately had to settle for draw in Urs Fischer's first game as their head coach.

Mainz were unsurprisingly under the cosh early on but did see Stefan Bell's header ricochet off Hiroki Ito and hit the crossbar.

Daniel Batz made a stunning point-blank stop from Kane's header and also kept out Michael Olise's bending effort as Bayern turned the screw.

Bayern did take the lead when Serge Gnabry collected a mishit Kane shot to square for Karl to wrong-foot Batz, only for Potulski to head William Boving's excellent free-kick past a helpless Manuel Neuer on the stroke of half-time.

Gnabry was thwarted by Batz just after the hour with Kane's follow-up crucially blocked on the line, and Bayern were behind when Lee emphatically headed in Bell's deep right-wing cross.

Related Content
Related Content

But, with the clock running down, Kane turned Potulski in the area and, after being clumsily dragged to ground, dusted himself off to fire into the left-hand side of the goal and deny the visitors a famous win.

Data Debrief: Batz A Brick Wall, Kane Misses Hatful 

On another day, this would surely have been a comfortable win for Bayern, but they encountered Batz in sensational form – the Mainz goalkeeper making eight saves in total and completing one clearance.

Kane got the equalising goal, though the England captain will be disappointed that he netted just once considering he had four big chances in total, managed eight shots, four on target, and finished with a personal expected goals (xG) figure of 2.18.

The former Tottenham man also had 12 touches in the opposition box, seven of which were shots at the Mainz goal inside the area.

While they were not at their best defensively here, Bayern passed 50 goals in 14 Bundesliga matches – the quickest a tally has ever been achieved in the competition.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: IND Outclass Proteas By Seven Wickets To Take 2-1 Series Lead

  2. India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Aiden Markram’s Brilliant Catch Ends Abhishek Sharma’s Blitz - Video

  3. Hardik Pandya Reaches Unique T20I Landmark During India Vs South Africa 3rd Match

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Under-19 Asia Cup: Blue Colts Win By 90 Runs, Book Semi-Final Berth

  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Ishan Kishan Helps Jharkhand Edge Madhya Pradesh By One Run

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Guns, Power And The Adivasi Ideology

  2. Bengaluru Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips City with Temperature Dip and Moderate Air Quality

  3. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  4. Post-Election Violence Flares Across Kerala After Local Body Poll Results

  5. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Jaishankar Meets European, UK And Egyptian Ministers At Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025

  2. South Africa Temple Collapse In Redcliffe Leaves Four Dead

  3. Bulgarian Govt. Resigns After Protests: First Gen-Z Uprising in Europe

  4. Six Bangladeshi Peacekeepers Killed In Terror Attack At UN Base In Sudan

  5. Two killed, Eight Injured In Shooting At Brown University Campus

Latest Stories

  1. Lovesong And Lament: A Review Of Anuradha Roy's Called By the Hills

  2. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  3. Unmuting Caste: Homebound And The Films That Refuse To Whisper Anymore

  4. UK Govt Features UCC, Land Law Changes In Four-Year Report Released By CM Dhami

  5. Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Vote Counting Begins, Results Expected Today

  6. Heavy Smog Hits Delhi: AQI Nears Severe, IGI Airport Issues Low Visibility Advisory

  7. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: SL Beat NEP By Eight Wickets In Dubai

  8. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: BAN Hold Nerve To Seal Three-Wicket Win