UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 Preview: Arsenal Vs Bayern Headlines Pivotal Wednesday Night

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane rubs his eye besides head coach Vincent Kompany and Jonathan Tah during a training session on November 25, 2025, ahead of the UEFA Champions League opening phase match against Arsenal. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane rubs his eye besides head coach Vincent Kompany and Jonathan Tah during a training session on November 25, 2025, ahead of the UEFA Champions League opening phase match against Arsenal. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader