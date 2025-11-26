UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 Preview: Arsenal Vs Bayern Headlines Pivotal Wednesday Night

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 5 Wednesday Preview: The marquee showdown pits Arsenal against Bayern Munich in a top-of-the-table clash, while key fixtures across Europe shape the continental race

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 5 Wednesday Preview Arsenal Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane rubs his eye besides head coach Vincent Kompany and Jonathan Tah during a training session on November 25, 2025, ahead of the UEFA Champions League opening phase match against Arsenal. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Arsenal and Bayern meet at the Emirates as the competition’s top two sides, with Harry Kane returning to North London

  • Inter, Real Madrid, Liverpool and PSG headline a packed slate on UEFA Champions League Matchday 5

  • Off-field intrigue surrounds Pafos v Monaco, a meeting of sides linked to Russian billionaires

The UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 will see the headline fixture of Wednesday, November 26, as the top two sides in the tournament – Arsenal and Bayern Munich – clash at the Emirates Stadium in North London. This will mark a meeting between the leaders of the English Premier League and the German Bundesliga.

Arsenal enter the night with four straight wins and no goals conceded, yet they sit second only on the goals-scored tiebreaker as both teams share the same goal difference.

Bayern’s edge has come in part from Harry Kane, who has scored five of their 14 Champions League goals and now returns to North London, where he averaged 30 per season across nine years at Tottenham.

Other UCL Matchday 5 Fixtures

Inter Milan, the only other team on 12 points and currently third in the 36-team table, chase a fifth consecutive victory when they travel to Atletico Madrid.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid head to Olympiakos aiming to rebound from their 1-0 defeat at Liverpool in Round 4. Liverpool, meanwhile, welcome PSV Eindhoven to Anfield.

Related Content
Related Content

In Paris, PSG host Tottenham Hotspur in a rematch of August’s UEFA Super Cup, a contest the Champions League title holders edged on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Two recent Europa League winners meet in Germany as Eintracht Frankfurt face Atalanta, while Sporting Lisbon host Club Brugge in another key mid-table encounter.

This is also the fourth season of UEFA competitions without Russian clubs due to the war in Ukraine, yet Matchday 5 brings an unusual backdrop. Cypriot First Division leader Pafos will take on French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, a fixture between teams whose ownership groups include Russian billionaires.

Pafos are co-owned by Sergey Lomakin, while Monaco’s majority shareholder is Dmitry Rybolovlev, once known for purchasing a Florida property from future United States president Donald Trump.

In Wednesday’s early kick-off, Kairat Almaty travel from Kazakhstan to face Copenhagen. Both sides have just a single point and sit at No. 35 and No. 33, respectively, in the current standings.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. From SMAT To T20 World Cup: Urvil Patel's 31-Ball Century Demands Selector's Attention

  2. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Hosts Slip To 5th In WTC Points Table After SA Drubbing

  3. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Stats Highlights: Check Staggering, Almost Unbelievable Facts And Figures

  4. India Vs South Africa: Gautam Gambhir Says BCCI Will Decide His Future After Test Whitewash

  5. 'Wanted India To Grovel': Shukri Conrad's Comment Overshadows South Africa's Historic Test Series Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  2. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  3. Nearly 14 Lakh SIR Forms Marked ‘Uncollectable’ in West Bengal: Election Commission

  4. India Constitution Day: Rights, Duties And Need For Fraternity Today

  5. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi Assigned New House, Must Vacate Long-Time Bungalow

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. Pope Leo XIV’s Visit Rekindles Hope in Crisis-Stricken Lebanon

  3. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  4. Ukraine, Russia Exchange Overnight Strikes As Zelensky Signals Openness To Revised US Peace Plan

  5. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

Latest Stories

  1. Four Dead As Fire Tears Through Hong Kong High-Rise In Tai Po

  2. November 26, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Leo, And Pisces

  3. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  4. India Constitution Day: Rights, Duties And Need For Fraternity Today

  5. Nearly 14 Lakh SIR Forms Marked ‘Uncollectable’ in West Bengal: Election Commission

  6. India’s New Labour Codes Take Effect | All You Need To Know

  7. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi Assigned New House, Must Vacate Long-Time Bungalow

  8. Safdarjung’s Pioneering Renal Transplant Milestone Saves 11-Year-Old