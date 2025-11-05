Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League: Alexander-Arnold Jeered As RMA Lose Again On Anfield Return

Alexis Mac Allister's 61st-minute header made the difference, though Liverpool were unfortunate not to score plenty more, with Thibaut Courtois making a string of excellent stops throughout

Liverpool Vs Real Madrid
Liverpool beat Real Madrid at Anfield
Real Madrid suffered their first Champions League defeat of the season as Liverpool claimed a deserved 1-0 win at Anfield, where Trent Alexander-Arnold received a frosty reception.

LaLiga leaders Madrid went into Tuesday's clash having lost just once across all competitions in 2025-26, while Liverpool only snapped a four-game losing streak in the Premier League on Saturday.

But the Reds made it back-to-back Champions League victories in confident fashion, as Madrid coach Xabi Alonso lost once again on his return to his former stomping ground.

Alexis Mac Allister's 61st-minute header made the difference, though Liverpool were unfortunate not to score plenty more, with Thibaut Courtois making a string of excellent stops throughout.

While in-form Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, who became the youngest player to reach 50 Champions League appearances, were kept quiet at the other end, Arne Slot's team peppered Madrid's goal, with Courtois having to make eight saves in total.

Liverpool were also denied a possible penalty when a VAR check deemed that Aurelien Tchouameni's handball should not count.

Mac Allister, though, met Dominik Szoboszlai's inch-perfect free-kick to get on the scoresheet just as he did in Liverpool's win over Madrid in November 2024.

A flat cameo from Los Blancos substitute and former Anfield favourite Alexander-Arnold, who was loudly jeered whenever he touched the ball, only buoyed the jubilant home faithful.

Data Debrief: Red shoots of recovery

It has been a frustrating start to the season for Liverpool, but after their win over Aston Villa on Saturday, the Reds knew this would be a big week, with a Premier League clash with Manchester City coming up at the weekend.

But they turned in one of their most well-rounded displays of 2025-26, as Slot picked up an 11th Champions League win in just 14 games in the competition as Liverpool boss.

All five of the Reds' wins over Madrid in the European Cup/Champions League have been to nil, as they rediscovered the defensive grit that has often evaded them this term.

Alonso, though, should be disappointed in his team. The Spaniard lost 4-0 with Bayer Leverkusen on his last trip to Anfield, and his Madrid team created very little, mustering only two shots on target and 0.45 expected goals to Liverpool's 2.58.

