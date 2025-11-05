Liverpool Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, UCL: Alexander-Arnold On RMA Bench - Check Playing XIs

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, runs during a training session in Liverpool, England, ahead of the Champions League soccer match against Real Madrid. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Hello and welcome to the live blog for the Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 fixture at Anfield, November 5, 2025. A subplot to the match at Anfield is the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who left Liverpool to join Madrid during the offseason. Some Reds fans were unhappy the right back ran down his contract, therefore not letting the club get so much money for one of its star assets, though Madrid did end up paying 10 million euros ($11 million) to acquire Alexander-Arnold slightly earlier ahead of the Club World Cup. Follow the play-by-play updates from the LFC vs RMA match at Anfield, Liverpool on November 4, 2025

5 Nov 2025, 12:22:21 am IST Liverpool Vs Real Madrid, LIVE Score: Playing XIs Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili, Van Dijk, Konate, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Bradley, Ekitike, Robertson, Gravenberch. Subs: Woodman, Kerkez, Gomez, Endo, Misciur, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Ngumoha. Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Valverde, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Arda Güler, Bellingham, Vinicius, Mbappe Subs: Lunin, Fran Gonzalez, Rodrygo, Endrick, Gonzalo, Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Ceballos, Fran Garcia, Brahim, Mendy.

4 Nov 2025, 11:51:47 pm IST Liverpool Vs Real Madrid, LIVE Score: H2H Total matches: 11

Liverpool won: 3

Real Madrid won: 7

Draws: 1