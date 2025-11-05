Liverpool Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, UCL: Alexander-Arnold On RMA Bench - Check Playing XIs

Liverpool Vs Real Madrid, LIVE Score: Playing XIs
Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili, Van Dijk, Konate, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Bradley, Ekitike, Robertson, Gravenberch.
Subs: Woodman, Kerkez, Gomez, Endo, Misciur, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Ngumoha.
Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Valverde, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Arda Güler, Bellingham, Vinicius, Mbappe
Subs: Lunin, Fran Gonzalez, Rodrygo, Endrick, Gonzalo, Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Ceballos, Fran Garcia, Brahim, Mendy.
Liverpool Vs Real Madrid, LIVE Score: H2H
Total matches: 11
Liverpool won: 3
Real Madrid won: 7
Draws: 1
Liverpool Vs Real Madrid, LIVE Score: Match Details
Location: Liverpool, England
Stadium: Anfield
Date: Wednesday, November 5
Kick-off Time: 1:30 a.m. IST