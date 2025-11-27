Liverpool 1-4 PSV Eindhoven, UEFA Champions League: The Reds Hit New Low With Humiliating Loss At Home

Liverpool’s dismal form plumbed new depths as PSV ran riot with a 4–1 thrashing at Anfield, exposing the Reds’ defensive frailties and leaving manager Arne Slot under intense pressure

Liverpool 1-4 PSV Eindhoven, UEFA Champions League: The Reds Hit New Low
Liverpool were hammered by PSV
  • Van Dijk’s early handball gifted PSV a penalty they calmly converted

  • Liverpool equalised but collapsed defensively in the second half

  • Driouech’s brace sealed PSV’s dominant 4–1 win at Anfield

Liverpool's dismal run scaled new depths as they slumped to a humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat to PSV at Anfield.

PSV beat Liverpool on the final day of the league phase last season, but by that stage, the Reds had already wrapped up top spot in the table.

Yet this time around, just as they do in the Premier League, Liverpool sit 12th after another wounding home defeat.

Wednesday's contest started badly for Arne Slot's beleaguered team, who have now lost three straight games, conceding three goals in each of those defeats, when Virgil van Dijk inexplicably handled from a corner, paving the way for Ivan Perisic to put PSV ahead from the penalty spot six minutes in.

Dominik Szoboszlai restored parity 10 minutes later when he slotted into a gaping net on the rebound from a saved Cody Gakpo attempt, bringing up Liverpool's 500th European Cup/Champions League goal in the process.

Van Dijk hit the crossbar as Liverpool probed for a second, yet the tide swung back in PSV's favour in the second half.

Mauro Junior strode in unchallenged from the left wing and supplied a neat cross from which Guus Til prodded in his first Champions League goal in the 56th minute.

PSV's advantage was doubled 17 minutes later as the visitors capitalised on more shambolic defending, with Ibrahima Konate caught out. Ricardo Pepi struck the post, but Couhaib Driouech was on hand to tuck home.

And a famous PSV victory was capped off in second-half stoppage time as Driouech drilled home from Sergino Dest's cutback, with a chorus of jeers greeting Slot and his team at full-time.

Data Debrief: A new low for sinking Liverpool

It is now nine defeats in the space of 12 games for Liverpool, who have shipped three goals in three straight matches in all competitions for the first time since September 1992.

Liverpool amassed 27 shots and got nine of those on target, accumulating 2.66 expected goals (xG), having 53 touches in PSV's box, but they lacked potency when it mattered, while they were all at sea yet again in defence, with PSV converting four of the six attempts they got on target.

The pressure is now firmly on Slot, who has only won one of his last nine games against PSV in all competitions. Indeed, against no team has the Liverpool boss suffered more defeats in his managerial career than the five times he has gone down to the Eredivisie champions.

